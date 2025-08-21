Nvidia works on new AI chip for China: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump recently mentioned the fact that Nvidia was looking to make its Blackwell chips available to the Chinese market

In sum – what to know:

Nvidia prepares Blackwell-based AI chip for China – The B30A is expected to surpass the H20 in performance, while offering half the computing power of Nvidia’s flagship Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

Single-die design boosts efficiency – All components will be placed on a single silicon die, with high-bandwidth memory and NVLink for improved speed and connectivity.

Regulatory context shapes demand – Chinese authorities have discouraged H20 use and asked major firms to halt purchases, linking the new chip’s development to shifting geopolitical and security pressures.

U.S. chip company Nvidia is reportedly preparing a new AI chip for the Chinese market that will outperform its H20 model, according to a Reuters report.

The new chip would be more powerful than Nvidia’s current China-specific GPU, the H20.

Tentatively named B30A, the chip will feature a single-die design, meaning all major components will be integrated onto one piece of silicon. It is expected to provide about half the computing power of Nvidia’s dual-die Blackwell Ultra GPUs. The chip will also include high-bandwidth memory and Nvidia’s NVLink interconnect for faster data transfer across processors.

The development follows reports that Chinese authorities have discouraged Chinese companies from deploying the H20 chip, particularly in government and security-related projects. Chinese authorities also reportedly instructed large firms such as Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent to pause H20 purchases while a national security review is underway. The guidance came shortly after the U.S. government eased restrictions on the export of the H20 chip to the Chinese market.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently mentioned the fact that Nvidia was looking to make its Blackwell chips available to the Chinese market in a press conference following the announcement that Nvidia and AMD had agreed to pay the U.S. government 15% of the revenue generated from the sale of its H20 and MI380 chips as a condition for obtaining export licenses for the semiconductors.

China is requiring its data centers to adopt more domestically produced chips, underscoring Beijing’s intention to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductors, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

State-owned computing hubs in China have been instructed to ensure that over half of their chips come from domestic manufacturers. The move is intended to bolster China’s semiconductor industry, according to the report.

In March last year, Shanghai authorities were among the first to stipulate that the share of domestic computing and storage chips in the city’s intelligent computing centers should exceed 50% by 2025.

That initiative formed part of a broader policy to expand China’s artificial intelligence computing resources in its financial capital. It was supported by agencies such as the National Development and Reform Commission’s local branches and the Shanghai Communications Administration, which operates under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).