India’s DoT launches experimental license for 5G use cases

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched an experimental license module that will pave the way for its established 5G labs across the country to be in a position to test 5G use cases, local press reported.

The DoT has set up 5G use case labs within 100 institutes across India with the main aim of building competencies and engagement in 5G technologies for students and startup communities. These labs will also contribute to helping domestic carriers monetize 5G faster by identifying new and advanced 5G use cases.

“This initiative aims to simplify the experimental license requirements for these institutions, facilitating smoother operations and fostering innovation in the 5G domain,” the DoT said.

The report noted that the experimental license from the DoT will enable those labs to use 5G frequencies to test use cases in the 5G field without interfering with existing commercial 5G services.

The report added that the experimental license is available on a “self-declaration basis” from the DoT’s Saral Sanchar portal. Applicants have to provide details such as the use case to be tested, the technical details of the experiment and which spectrum band they wish to use.

The country’s telecom watchdog has granted a total 1,500 licenses so far for conducting trials and testing of 5G services and use cases since July 2021.

Local telco Reliance Jio Infocomm has already completed the rollout of 5G technology in India. Reliance Jio Infocomm has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022.

Meanwhile, rival carrier Bharti Airtel previously said it was on track to cover the entire country with 5G technology by March 2024.

The DoT recently decided to postpone its upcoming spectrum auction to award additional 5G frequencies from May 20 to June 6.

According to the reports, the decision to push back the auction was chiefly due to allow the process to take place after the country’s general elections. India’s general election is slated to start on April 19, while the results are expected to be revealed on June 4.

The report also noted that the mock auction originally expected to take place on May 13-14 has also been pushed back to June 3.

In the upcoming auction, 5G airwaves in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.5 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands will be put up for sale.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the auction will only draw a few bids from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) for renewing their frequencies.

The permits of Bharti Airtel and Vi will expire in 2024 in some of India’s geographic circles. Airtel’s airwave renewals this year are in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands in the circles of J&K, Odisha, Bihar, UP-East, West Bengal and Assam. Vi faces spectrum renewals in West Bengal (900 MHz and 1800 MHz) and UP-West (900 MHz).