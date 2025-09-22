Verizon provides Wi-Fi and 5G for St Louis Blues and Tampa Police

Verizon has upgraded Enterprise Center with advanced Wi-Fi for St. Louis Blues fans and staff, while also partnering with Tampa Police to equip officers with 950+ 5G smartphones under its Connected Officer program.

In sum – what to know:

Experience and safety – Verizon is providing advanced public/private enterprise for sports venues and police forces.

5G is the enabler – both projects showcase how advanced connectivity (Wi-Fi and 5G) support different performance needs.

Community infrastructure – Verizon is pairing infrastructure upgrades with resilience initiatives for community value beyond just connectivity.

Verizon Business has completed a public/private WI-FI upgrade at Enterprise Center, home of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, to deliver better connectivity for fans, players and staff. It has partnered with Extreme Networks to deploy a converged Wi-Fi system that will support both public and private local-area network (LAN) connections, as well as structured cabling throughout the arena and surrounding areas.

Separately, it is also expanding its public safety partnerships – most recently with the Tampa Police Department, which is equipping police officers with 5G smartphones as part of its ‘Connected Officer’ program. More below.

Verizon said the improvements at Enterprise Center will enhance game-day operations and elevate the fan experience. The upgraded system is expected to improve wireless performance across the venue, giving fans seamless access to mobile services and digital experiences during games and events. Verizon also operates the arena’s neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS) to provide multiple connection points, including for 5G services.

The new network will debut on October 9, when the home team opens its 2025/26 season against the Minnesota Wild.

Todd Mitchell, vice president and general manager at St. Louis Blues, said: “As an organization that prioritizes innovation, we recognize that a robust and innovative network is crucial for streamlining operations and driving the best fan experiences at Enterprise Center. We can already see how these advanced solutions will elevate the game day experience at Enterprise Center, providing value to fans and operations.”

Jake Kornblatt, vice president of global enterprise in the Americas region at Verizon Business, said: “Our goal is to empower the St. Louis Blues to deliver the best possible experience for their fans. By providing cutting-edge connectivity to support operational excellence, we’re making game days at Enterprise Center more immersive, engaging and enjoyable for everyone.”

Verizon provides Wi-Fi and 5G for St Louis Blues and Tampa Police 2

The work by Verizon Frontline with the Tampa Police Department has seen more than 950 5G smartphones deployed so far. The force’s ‘Connected Officer’ program equips every officer on patrol with a city-issued smartphone preloaded with law enforcement applications. Officials said the devices will enhance efficiency and improve information security by eliminating the need for officers to use personal phones for official business.

The deployment comes amid Verizon’s wider network investments across Florida, including strengthening fiber backhaul for extreme weather, upgrading generators and battery systems, and adding three Emergency Operation Centers to support network restoration.

Verizon has also introduced its Community Disaster Resilience Initiative in Tampa, aimed at preparing neighborhoods for natural disasters in partnership with local United Way and Habitat for Humanity affiliates. The program includes education workshops, response support for basic needs, and long-term rebuilding efforts.

Lee Bercaw, chief of the Tampa Police, said: “Equipping our officers with the latest technology is vital to our mission of keeping our communities safe. When responding to calls, every second counts. Having immediate access to critical information helps our officers act quickly and ensures we can protect the residents we serve.”

Jessica Roth, senior director in Verizon’s public sector division, said: “Our work with the Tampa Police Department represents our long-standing commitment to ensuring our nation’s first responders have the advanced network and solutions they need as they work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities.”