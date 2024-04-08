6G-NTN shows importance of NTNs for 6G in new white paper

NTNs will be critical to the future 6G ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional terrestrial networks and the new space-based communications

The 6G Non-Terrestrial Networks (6G-NTN) project has released a white paper in which the body explores the future of connectivity in the 6G ecosystem.

6G-NTN project has received funding from the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) under the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

The body noted that the new white paper, titled “Vision on Non-Terrestrial Networks in 6G systems (IMT-2030)” provides a consolidated view on the importance of NTN in the 6G space, identifying market segments, connectivity scenarios and general design principles for NTN integration. It also proposes a standardization approach to ensure seamless integration and enhanced connectivity for users.

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) are communication networks that extend beyond the Earth’s surface to provide global or regional connectivity. These networks will be critical to the future 6G ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional terrestrial networks like cell towers and fiber-optic cables and the new space-based communications.

Key findings from the white paper include:

-Market segment description: Consumers with smartphones and wearables seek extended coverage and a seamless transition between satellite and terrestrial networks. “Enterprises operating in rural or underdeveloped regions require connectivity solutions where traditional terrestrial networks are unavailable. Additionally, specific verticals such as aviation, railways, and government entities have unique demands for autonomy, security, and sovereignty,” the white paper reads.

-Connectivity scenarios: NTN can provide direct access to smartphones and wearables, even in light indoor or in-car environments. They can enable broadband connectivity for land vehicles, catering to passenger and driver services. “Drones can leverage NTN broadband for observation and telecommunication purposes. NTN can also deliver low-latency connectivity to homes and small offices, ensuring a high-quality experience. Furthermore, they can offer high-speed broadband to transportation platforms, supporting assistance and entertainment services, as well as rapid connectivity deployment for utilities and public safety in operational areas.”

To integrate NTNs with traditional terrestrial networks effectively, the white paper also outlines several key requirements, such as integration at the network and service management levels, low latency for high-quality user experiences and the ability to contribute to ubiquitous and resilient connectivity.

As part of the work leading up to Release 20, some initial studies on use cases and service requirements are expected to start followed by technology studies on system architecture and radio protocol/access, the white paper stated. “The first requirements studies are expected to be approved in September 2024, followed by technology studies in June 2025. In these studies, it will be essential to search for a common technology framework (architecture and protocols) supporting natively both terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks hence avoiding any specific add-ons for the support of NTN. The development of technical specifications at system level and radio access network level are expected to start as part of the Release-21.”

6G systems are expected to be launched commercially by 2030. The first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025.