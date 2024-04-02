YOU ARE AT:Private 5GFederated Wireless intros premium CBRS service for high-end enterprise 5G
federated private wireless

Federated Wireless intros premium CBRS service for high-end enterprise 5G

James Blackman
By James Blackman
Private 5GPrivate Networks

US-based spectrum management provider Federated Wireless has launched a premium CBRS service for high-end workloads on private 4G and 5G networks in shared spectrum. It claims the new service, called Premium Enterprise Grade Spectrum (PEGS), offers faster response times, tailored KPI-based monitoring, dedicated technical support, and other “novel features”. It said the PEGS offer “elevates CBRS to mission-critical reliability levels”.

It is the result of “algorithmic improvements” to its cloud-based spectrum access system (SAS), it said. At the same time, Federated Wireless has launched an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service to extend its SAS platform to the 6 GHz band, and expanded its Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) to support CBRS access in all 50 US states, including now in Hawaii, plus in US territories in Guam, Saipan, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

It has improved DPA redundancy with site adjustments and additions, it said, to offer “a novel enclosure that delivers 10-12 days of uninterrupted power during outages and… dual-active radios with multi-SIM capability”. Federated Wireless is promising “fortified backhaul connectivity” and “five-nines (99.999 percent) of SAS reliability”. The firm claims to “manage” 45 percent of active devices in the CBRS band in the US (402,000 devices; 600 customers). 

The PEGS service offering promises a 15-minute initial response time, priority issue escalation, a dedicated operations engineer, an on-premise SAS interface, advice about spectrum utilisation and regulatory compliance, and access to network vendors. Federated Wireless said it continues to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to “fine-tune CBRS regulations” and “enhance accessibility to premium grade spectrum”.

Iyad Tarazi, chief executive at Federated Wireless, commented: “Our leadership in the CBRS ecosystem and the unveiling of PEGS solidify our dedication to innovation. Our continuous expansion and regulatory engagement are key in unleashing CBRS’s potential for enterprises globally. We are at the forefront of spectrum access, and Federated Wireless is driving the evolution.”

Previous article
Malaysian government to start discussing new 5G network: Report
Next article
Kagan: Is Huawei making a comeback? If so what’s next for them

ABOUT AUTHOR

James Blackman
James Blackman
James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats