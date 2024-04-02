Federated Wireless intros premium CBRS service for high-end enterprise 5G

US-based spectrum management provider Federated Wireless has launched a premium CBRS service for high-end workloads on private 4G and 5G networks in shared spectrum. It claims the new service, called Premium Enterprise Grade Spectrum (PEGS), offers faster response times, tailored KPI-based monitoring, dedicated technical support, and other “novel features”. It said the PEGS offer “elevates CBRS to mission-critical reliability levels”.

It is the result of “algorithmic improvements” to its cloud-based spectrum access system (SAS), it said. At the same time, Federated Wireless has launched an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service to extend its SAS platform to the 6 GHz band, and expanded its Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) to support CBRS access in all 50 US states, including now in Hawaii, plus in US territories in Guam, Saipan, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

It has improved DPA redundancy with site adjustments and additions, it said, to offer “a novel enclosure that delivers 10-12 days of uninterrupted power during outages and… dual-active radios with multi-SIM capability”. Federated Wireless is promising “fortified backhaul connectivity” and “five-nines (99.999 percent) of SAS reliability”. The firm claims to “manage” 45 percent of active devices in the CBRS band in the US (402,000 devices; 600 customers).

The PEGS service offering promises a 15-minute initial response time, priority issue escalation, a dedicated operations engineer, an on-premise SAS interface, advice about spectrum utilisation and regulatory compliance, and access to network vendors. Federated Wireless said it continues to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to “fine-tune CBRS regulations” and “enhance accessibility to premium grade spectrum”.

Iyad Tarazi, chief executive at Federated Wireless, commented: “Our leadership in the CBRS ecosystem and the unveiling of PEGS solidify our dedication to innovation. Our continuous expansion and regulatory engagement are key in unleashing CBRS’s potential for enterprises globally. We are at the forefront of spectrum access, and Federated Wireless is driving the evolution.”