Q&A: Open RAN, 5G and the US DoD

This week’s RIC Forum event in Dallas, Texas, is a showcase of the state of the Radio Access Network Intelligent Controller and its associated applications, including live-streamed demonstrations from the field of dynamic network changes triggered by RIC apps on actual sites.

The event is hosted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense’s FutureG Office. Ahead of the event, RCR Wireless News reached out to Dr. Tom Rondeau, principal director for the FutureG Office, for his perspective on the state of Open RAN and 5G as it relates to the Department of Defense. The below Q&A was conducted via email and has been lightly edited.

RCR: The FutureG Office held its 5G Challenge during 2023 and announced winners late last year. How did the program advance Open RAN and what do you think were the highlights?

Rondeau: The FutureG Office’s 5G Challenge in 2023 not only significantly advanced the development and adoption of Open RAN within the DoD ecosystem, but it also proved its viability. By engaging with industry and academia through this challenge, the program facilitated the acceleration of Open RAN technologies, fostering innovation and competition. Highlights of the program included the demonstration of interoperability among vendors, enhanced flexibility, and potential cost savings associated with Open RAN architectures. Diversity within the Open RAN ecosystem is increasing, aiding in market diversification, and fostering innovation. The FutureG Office is proud to have been a significant early contributor to this conversation.

RCR: One of the stated aims of the 5G Challenge was to establish Open RAN’s “deployment readiness”. Is O-RAN actually deployment ready, in your view, and if not, what are the gaps that still need to be addressed?

Rondeau: Yes, we could deploy Open RAN in an operational scenario, as demonstrated by our work at Camp Pendleton where we designed and developed a private, standalone, multi-band, 5G Open RAN testbed. However, there are plenty of use cases that need further development. While significant progress has been made in advancing Open RAN, it may not yet be fully deployment-ready across all operational scenarios within the DoD. Gaps still exist, particularly in ensuring robustness, security, and interoperability across diverse environments and mission-critical applications. Further research and development efforts are required to address these challenges and validate the scalability and reliability of Open RAN solutions.

RCR: What role do you think 5G will play in base modernization efforts that are happening over the next few years?

Rondeau: 5G technology is poised to play a pivotal role in base modernization efforts over the next few years within the DoD. Its high-speed, low-latency connectivity capabilities can enable various innovative applications, including enhanced situational awareness, autonomous systems, and augmented reality for training and operations. Additionally, 5G networks can support a multitude of IoT devices and sensors, facilitating smarter and more efficient base operations and logistics. The FutureG Office is actively involved in supporting the DoD CIO’s efforts for the 5G modernization of military installations. While 5G plays a significant role in the modernization of our military, we recognize that new generations of wireless cellular technology emerge approximately every decade. It’s imperative that we do not fall behind with each new iteration. We must proactively ensure readiness to adopt these advancements as they become available. This proactive stance is one of the crucial missions of the FutureG Office.

RCR: DoD has announced a number of partnerships with mobile network operators for 5G coverage in specific locations, at bases, test facilities and/or private networks. To what extent do you see DoD utilizing commercial 5G networks vs. its own private 5G networks, or potentially, network slices? What are the considerations that will go into such decisions?

Rondeau: With the substantial investment industry has made in commercial 5G networks and the heightened focus on security, our ability to leverage these networks becomes increasingly compelling. However, it’s crucial to recognize that meeting unique DoD warfighting concepts, particularly those beyond what public networks can provide, is central to the mission of the FutureG Office. In remote locations outside of the continental United States, solutions beyond the capabilities of commercial networks are necessary, prompting the need for private network options. This is why we are actively researching and developing solutions tailored to these unique DoD requirements.

Moreover, as security standards face potential weakening with the stacking of standards bodies by near-peer adversaries, collaborating with mobile network operators to develop optional security features becomes imperative. These features must strike a balance between cost-effectiveness and meeting the stringent security needs of the DoD. In this regard, the FutureG Office is at the forefront, ensuring that our network deployments prioritize security without compromising operational effectiveness.

RCR: The demand for spectrum from commercial users — terrestrial MNO, space-based, transportation systems, etc. — seems to be insatiable, and a large portion of recent spectrum reallocations have come from DoD (3.45 GH, CBRS), with more under study. DoD’s CIO has said that sharing is the path forward due to the time and expense of moving existing systems, and the Biden administration’s National Spectrum Strategy takes a “share when feasible” approach. What role does the FutureG & 5G Office have in DoD discussions about spectrum and spectrum sharing? Have you seen any technological approaches or developments that you think are promising in making sharing easier, more efficient and sufficiently prevent or protect against interference?

Rondeau: The real challenge lies in the fact that no spectrum sharing solution is alike. The physics of radio waves at different frequency bands and the behaviors of the platforms we utilize vary significantly, necessitating ongoing research efforts. The FutureG Office plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges by spearheading continuous research into spectrum sharing mechanisms, particularly in exploring technological approaches to facilitate efficient spectrum utilization while mitigating interference risks. Promising developments include dynamic spectrum sharing techniques, cognitive radio technologies, and advanced spectrum management frameworks that enable real-time adaptation to changing spectrum environments while safeguarding mission-critical communications. By staying at the forefront of spectrum management innovation, we aim to ensure the optimal utilization of spectrum resources to support the evolving needs of the DoD mission.

RCR: The FutureG and 5G Office is focused, in part, on what technologies and strategies will help the U.S. have “long-term economic, military and security advantages.” What roles do you see 5G, Open RAN and other cellular technologies playing in that vision?

Rondeau: Beyond mere connectivity, 5G, Open RAN, and other cellular technologies hold the potential to accelerate innovation cycles, injecting fresh ideas and creating value where it may not currently exist. These technologies enable enhanced connectivity, mobility, and information sharing, empowering military forces with real-time situational awareness, rapid decision-making, and seamless interoperability. It’s essential to recognize that the DoD has unique operational needs that demand fine-grained control over these technologies. While embracing innovation, we must ensure that these advancements align with and address the specific requirements and challenges faced by the DoD. By striking a balance between fostering innovation and maintaining control over critical operations, the FutureG Office aims to leverage these technologies to secure long-term economic, military, and security advantages for the U.S and our allies.