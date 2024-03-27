Orange, Masmovil complete merger process in Spain

Orange and Masmovil said that the combined entity would generate annual synergies of $530 million by the fourth year of the deal’s completion

Spanish operators Orange and Masmovil have completed a joint venture combining their their operations. In a joint statement, both telcos noted they now operate as a single legal entity with a combined mobile and broadband customer base of more than 37 million.

The carriers also revised previous estimates, with synergies of more than €490 million ($530 million) expected annually by the fourth year of the deal’s completion. This has changed from previously stated guidance of more than €450 million over the same period.

Orange and Masmovil shareholders each own a 50% stake in the JV. Meinrad Spenger, CEO at Masmovil was appointed in the same role of the new entity, while the CEO at Orange France Jean-Francois Fallacher was named as non-executive chairman.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in the development of Orange’s long-term strategic plan in Europe,” said Orange CEO Christel Heydeman, CEO of Orange, said:By creating a stronger and more sustainable operator, the joint venture launched today will help drive innovation and investment in high-speed broadband and digital services in Spain. This is clearly a step positive forward of our overall vision of a strong and prosperous European telecommunications industry.”

Earlier this month, the Council of Ministers of Spain gave the approval for the Orange-Masmovil merger “with specific commitments and conditions”, including the implementation of an “ambitious industrial plan”.

Spanish government approval for a transfer of frequencies was the final clearance required for the Orange-Masmovil merger after the European Commission (EC) ratified the merger last month.

The European body said the approval is conditional upon full compliance with a commitments package offered by Orange and Masmovil.

During its in-depth investigation, the commission said it gathered extensive information and received feedback from market participants and other stakeholders. Following its investigation, the body said it had concerns that the transaction, as initially notified, would restrict competition in the retail markets for the supply of mobile and fixed internet services in Spain, whether offered standalone or in bundles.

However, to address the commission’s competition concerns, Orange and Masmovil committed to divest spectrum held by MasMovil to Spanish MVNO Digi Communications across three frequency spectrum bands, two medium frequency bands (1,800 MHz and 2,100 GHz) and one high frequency band (3.5 GHz). The mobile spectrum to be divested will enable Digi to build its own mobile network.

The two carriers also committed to enter an optional national roaming agreement, which Digi can decide to use or not. The possibility to use the JV’s network will complement Digi’s own network, which Digi will start rolling out with the use of the divested spectrum.

The new JV was initially announced in July 2022.