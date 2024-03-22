YOU ARE AT:6GNvidia unveils 6G research cloud platform
NTT Docomo
Image courtesy of 123.RF.

Nvidia unveils 6G research cloud platform

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
6GPlatformsTelco Cloud

The Nvidia 6G research cloud platform is comprised of Nvidia’s aerial omniverse digital twin for 6G

Nvidia announced the availability of a 6G research platform that will allow researchers to develop the next phase of wireless technology.

The Nvidia 6G Research Cloud platform is open, flexible and interconnected, offering researchers a comprehensive suite to advance AI for radio access network (RAN) technology, the company said.

Ansys, Arm, ETH Zurich, Fujitsu, Keysight Technologies, Nokia, Northeastern University, Rohde & Schwarz, Samsung, SoftBank and Viavi Solutions are among its first adopters and ecosystem partners, Nvidia said.

“The massive increase in connected devices and host of new applications in 6G will require a vast leap in wireless spectral efficiency in radio communications,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia. “Key to achieving this will be the use of AI, a software-defined, full-RAN reference stack and next-generation digital twin technology.”

The Nvidia 6G research cloud platform is comprised of Nvidia aerial omniverse digital twin for 6G. It is a reference application and developer sample that enables physically accurate simulations of complete 6G systems. It incorporates software-defined RAN and user-equipment simulators, along with realistic terrain and object properties, according to the vendor.

It also includes the Nvidia Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN, which is a software-defined, full-RAN stack that enables researchers to customize, program and test 6G networks in real time.

The 6G platform also features the Nvidia Sionna Neural Radio Framework, which is a framework that provides seamless integration with popular frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow, using Nvidia GPUs for generating and capturing data and training AI and machine learning models at scale.

“The future convergence of 6G and AI holds the promise of a transformative technological landscape,” said Charlie Zang, senior vice president of Samsung Research America. “This will bring seamless connectivity and intelligent systems that will redefine our interactions with the digital world, ushering in an era of unparalleled innovation and connectivity.”

“Ansys is committed to advancing the mission of the 6G Research Cloud by seamlessly integrating the cutting-edge Ansys Perceive EM solver into the Omniverse ecosystem,” said Shawn Carpenter, program director of 5G/6G and space at Ansys. “Perceive EM revolutionizes the creation of digital twins for 6G systems. Undoubtedly, the convergence of NVIDIA and Ansys technologies will pave the way toward AI-enabled 6G communication systems.”

Previous article
Claro, Entel submit bids for additional 5G spectrum in Chile
Next article
Airtel works with Indian academic institutions to monetize 5G

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats