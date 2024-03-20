Ericsson, stc claim 4 Gbps speed in 5G SA demonstration

Ericsson said this advancement increases the speed of data transmission between the network and devices

Saudi telecom group stc and Ericsson claimed they have achieved a record data uplink speed after collaborating on a 5G Standalone (5G SA) demonstration. The demo was conducted in a live network environment using Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core system with an end-to-end 5G SA network.

Utilizing 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity, which allows a mobile device to connect to multiple access networks, the demo reportedly surpassed speeds of 4 gigabits per second (Gbps). This advancement increases the speed of data transmission between the network and devices, enhancing efficiency, reliability and coverage, the partners said.

Haitham AlFaraj, CTO at stc Group, said: “stc Group’s robust ICT infrastructure work is driving digital transformation, empowering economies and societies worldwide with the most effective technologies available in the market today.”

Hakan Cervell, vice president and head of customer unit stc at Ericsson Middle East & Africa, said: “At Ericsson, we leverage innovative technology solutions to build a connected future, which is shown in our collaboration with stc Group in Saudi Arabia and across the region. This successful demo marks yet another milestone in our efforts to address the growing demand for higher uplink speeds and elevate user experience.”

Finnish vendor Nokia and Saudi carrier stc recently announced that they have successfully tested a 5G private wireless network based on cloud-native O-RAN technology.

Nokia noted that the trial was hosted on Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus, which is Microsoft’s carrier-grade cloud platform.

Utilizing O-RAN technology, stc intends to bring the benefits of openness, virtualization, flexible and interoperable networks to various industries and organizations across Saudi Arabia.

The trial was performed in an over-the-air environment using Nokia’s O-RAN 7-2x Compliant Radios and virtual Distributed/Centralized Units (vDU/vCU) running on Azure Operator Nexus hosted on the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen11 server with In-Line L1 acceleration. The trial demonstrated an augmented reality use case for industrial applications, showing the potential and versatility of the jointly developed solution, Nokia said.