The new facility inaugurated by Qualcomm required a total investment of $22 million

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm has inaugurated its design center in Chennai, India, according to Indian press reports.

The new facility was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT and Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm.

The reports also noted that Qualcom’s new center in Chennai required an investment of nearly $22 million.

The reports highlighted that Qualcomm’s new design center will focus on wireless connectivity solutions, particularly on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global R&D endeavours in 5G cellular technology.

The new facility is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled technology professionals.

Qualcomm Technologies group general manager for connectivity, broadband and networking (CBN), Rahul Patel said: “The new design center in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India. It is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India strategy. With R&D as the center’s core expertise, it will be a key enabler in Qualcomm’s business growth and will accelerate the growth of market adoption of advanced wireless tech solutions.”

The chipmaker also announced the inaugural edition of the Qualcomm 6G University Research India Program, which is in line with the India Government’s Bharat 6G Vision. The initiative has the main aim of supporting academic research impact and leadership in emerging 6G technologies.

The program supports a select group of professors from various local institutes to carry out research in key areas of 6G technologies. The first cohort, comprising 17 academicians, will share the program funding of about $1.02 million over three years.

The two-phase program recently concluded its first phase, where it received research proposals from the shortlisted universities. The second phase of the program will be spread across three years and will entail regular engagement between professors, students, and their assigned points of contact. It will also include talks on 6G by R&D leads from Qualcomm group companies, and periodic workshops for the participants.

“Even as 5G services roll out in India, the work towards the next evolution of wireless technology and 6G must continue. The collaborative R&D efforts of the private sector and academicians will play a vital role in shaping 6G and defining its standards,” said Vaishnaw.