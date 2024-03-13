Globe Telecom activated almost 900 5G sites last year

During the first half of 2024, Globe had activated 356 new 5G sites across the Philippines

Globe Telecom, which is the largest mobile network operator in the Philippines, said it deployed 894 new 5G sites nationwide during the course of 2023.

During the first half of last year, the telco had activated 356 new 5G sites across the country.

The Asian carrier had said this continuous deployment has resulted in a 5G outdoor coverage of 97.44% in the National Capital Region as of the end of H1 2023.

Globe also noted it is currently carrying out tests and pilots of 5G SA, end-to-end network slicing and private 5G SA networks.

The telco also built 1,217 new cell sites and upgraded 6,975 existing mobile sites to 4G LTE technology last year.

Likewise, Globe deployed over 199,000 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines in 2023 as the company said it continued to maximize the use of its existing fiber inventory and ensure the delivery of product to the underserved prepaid fiber market.

“Our priorities remain consistent and focused on delivering network builds and optimizing network services across all regions and territories to expand and strengthen our coverage across the country. These days, connectivity is life-enabling, and Globe consistently builds up its network to ensure that no one is left behind,” said Joel Agustin, SVP and head of network planning and engineering at Globe.

Globe’s capex totaled $1.3 billion in 2023. Of the amount, 91% was used to boost data infrastructure as demand for data connectivity steadily increased.

Finnish vendor Nokia previously said it is deploying its modular Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) for Globe Telecom across the southern islands of the Philippines.

The European vendor noted that this new deployment will help to accelerate 5G deployment in the region.

Nokia’s IPAA+ solution has a light, modular design and supports all 5G frequency bands in a single antenna, including the 2.6 GHz spectrum band, the vendor said. Nokia’s IPAA+ also has the capability to support other bands, which means that previous investments made by operators are protected.

The vendor also highlighted that the antenna overcomes the challenge of finding space on towers and rooftops to expand 5G coverage, with its lightweight and more compact design. Combining the 4G passive and 5G active antennas together into a compact solution can also help lower site rental costs and make the acquisition of sites faster, the vendor added.

In February 2021, Nokia had announced that it was selected by Globe Telecom for a three-year deal to upgrade its existing 4G network, as well as expand the geographical reach of its 5G network at over 1,000 sites in the Philippines. That deployment covered the second and third largest islands of Mindanao and Visayas and began in 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia was expected to provide equipment and services from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio to build out the Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products. Globe Telecom will also use Nokia’s high-capacity AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution, which utilizes 64TR radios, to boost coverage and performance.