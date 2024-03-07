Inmarsat Maritime, Aramco to trial 5G network in the Arabian Gulf

With the implementation of this technology, Aramco has the potential to optimize its offshore operations via the 5G mesh

Inmarsat Maritime, which is owned by Viasat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi energy and chemical company Aramco to undertake a 5G mesh network trial.

In a release, Inmarsat Maritime noted that the trial aims to provide high-bandwidth connectivity for Aramco’s offshore work in the Arabian Gulf.

The satellite company noted that this technology is designed to provide high-speed communication capabilities while meeting the demands of the region’s climate – including extreme heat, sandstorms, wind and water evaporation.

The MoU follows successful outdoor network testing of the technology in Rutland Water, U.K., in February 2024, which demonstrated reliable and high throughput millimeter Wave (mmWave) signal propagation over water.

The company also noted that further testing of the 5G mobile Integrated Access and Backhaul (mIAB) network and of Inmarsat Maritime’s specific developments will be conducted under the extreme weather conditions of the Arabian Gulf later this year. The testing of Inmarsat Maritime’s 5G mesh in the Arabian Gulf with Aramco aims to showcase world-first long-range, high-throughput mIAB deployment over the sea.

With the implementation of this technology, Aramco has the potential to optimize its offshore operations via the 5G mesh and enable capabilities such as intelligent remote maintenance and remote operations. This will include monitoring and metering with IoT sensors, assisted operations for staff equipped with augmented reality headsets, novel safety and security features and potential for cost saving and efficient energy use, said Inmarsat Maritime.

Ben Palmer, president of Inmarsat Maritime, said: “This new 5G mesh technology will be a significant step in helping Aramco maximize site efficiency, improve sustainability, provide a better experience for crew and protect the business from cyber-attacks. By combining many proven technologies into one integrated ecosystem, our bonded network is a single solution that can meet all customer demands – no matter how challenging the environment.”

“By extending high speed connectivity to our remote and harsh offshore sites through 5G mesh technology, we aim to accelerate our plans to deploy advanced use cases under the corporate digital transformation vision. This is expected to help us further optimize our operations and improve the work environment for our operators. Our collaboration with Viasat to run the first maritime trial in the world for 5G mesh technology is a testament to our commitment to develop and deploy advanced technologies,” said Nabil Al-Nuaim, senior VP of digital and information technology at Aramco.

In January, Aramco Digital and Intel announced plans to establish what they claim to be Saudi Arabia’s first Open RAN (O-RAN) development center.

The partners explained that the collaboration will accelerate the development and implementation of O-RAN technologies, to underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to establishing robust communications infrastructure that helps to accelerate digital transformation across a number of vertical industries.