Actility and Kerlink bundle radio and core into single private LoRaWAN IoT system

French LoRaWAN stalwarts Actility and Kerlink are integrating their LoRaWAN network hardware and connectivity software into a simplified private LoRaWAN network solution to enable “easy” deployment and scalability of industrial IoT projects, the pair have said. The combined solution includes network server (LNS), payload decoders, and application connectors in a single device. Actility said it is targeting “small private-network markets”.

They called it a “new paradigm for IoT connectivity” – on account of its “easy” ‘plug-and-play’ setup, and also versatility and scalability. Specifically, Actility is integrating Kerlink’s Wirnet-branded small cell and gateway products (offering a “plug-and-play edge solution lifetime-guaranteed gateways”) with its ThingPark All-in-One (TAO) private LoRaWAN network management platform. The private network bundle includes edge computing for IoT workloads.

Actility said: “A practical use case is in industrial asset management, where TAO enables predictive maintenance by monitoring machinery through vibration sensors. This setup helps identify potential failures early, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Customers can start with TAO to evaluate the technology and later migrate into more scalable solutions with multiple Kerlink gateways managed by a centralized Actility LNS.

The duo said their joint-product will deliver a “future-proof solution for… LoRaWAN connectivity and innovation”, and lower complexity and costs. They stated: “In the process, it will position each company more competitively in the LoRaWAN space with a forward-looking approach to IoT deployments that emphasizes ease of use, operational efficiency and the ability to readily adapt to future technological advancements.”

Olivier Hersent, chief executive at Actility, said: “We’re not just integrating robust and reliable technologies, our companies are crafting a new paradigm for IoT connectivity, enabling seamless scaling from single gateways to large multi-site deployments. This is a leap forward on the road to future-proof IoT, where simplicity meets versatility, empowering our customers to transform data into actionable insights with unparalleled ease.”

Yann Bauduin, chief sales officer at Kerlink, said: “Partnering with Actility, a recognized leader in the LNS sector, underscores Kerlink’s strategic shift based on collaborations with other IoT champions, this step enhances the value of Kerlink’s robust and lifetime-guaranteed gateways and delivers to customers a complete and easy-to-operate solution with an edge-computing approach.”