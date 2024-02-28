ZTE inks 5G-A MoU with Malaysian telcos CelcomDigi, U Mobile

ZTE said that the collaboration will cover 5G field trials of live use case applications in Sarawak using 5G-A tech

MWC Barcelona—Chinese vendor ZTE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysian operators CelcomDigi and U Mobile to demo the capabilities of 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions for real-time live broadcasting.

ZTE noted that the collaboration will cover 5G field trials of live use case applications in Sarawak using 5G-A technology to deliver enhanced customer experience with seamless connectivity via 5G carrier aggregation (CA) solutions such as Automatic Antenna Pattern Control (AAPC) and AAU Hibernation. Other 5G technologies include mmWave, Dynamic Frame Scheduling (DIS Solution) and Fusion Assisting Super TDD (FAST Solution) for faster 5G speeds, among others.

Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile, said: “U Mobile is delighted to collaborate with our partners CelcomDigi and ZTE to further accelerate the adoption of 5G-Advanced technology. Our cooperation under this MoU will leverage respective strengths and expertise to highlight the benefits of 5G-A to mass consumers and enterprises, in line with our vision to be Malaysia’s favorite digital services provider.”

Steven Ge, managing director of ZTE Malaysia, said: “Our partnership with CelcomDigi and U Mobile redefines the standards of live application use case through the deployment of 5G-Advanced technology and AI-driven features.”

In related news, U Mobile and CelcomDigi also signed a partnership agreement during MWC Barcelona with the aim of expanding 4G mobile coverage in Malaysia.

Under the terms of the deal, both telcos will share a total of 100 Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) sites across the country, with each carrier committing to 50 sites.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck, said that the sharing of MOCN sites between both companies will efficiently improve customer experience by reducing operational costs such as deployment, maintenance and energy costs.

“Our organizations will also benefit from efficient network operations, allowing us to invest in other areas to improve our customers’ digital experiences,” said CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi.

Operators in Malaysia also provide 5G services using the infrastructure deployed by state-run operator DNB. The Malaysian government will soon announce its decision regarding the construction of a second 5G network in the country, according to recent reports.