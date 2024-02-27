Verizon to supply 4G/5G IoT to Sony-Honda AI-EV JV in US

US operator Verizon has struck a deal with Japan-based counterpart KDDI to provide connectivity in North America to a forthcoming electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), a joint venture between Sony and Honda. Verizon will supply cellular IoT and broadband connectivity to the new AFEELA line of electric vehicles from SHM, announced at CES in January.

AFEELA vehicles are scheduled for ‘launch’ in 2025, and will be ‘on the road’ in the US in early 2026, said a statement. Verizon is to supply LTE- and 5G-based connectivity for various telematics, “mobility features” and sundry in-car comms. SHM was established by its two parents to deliver “high-tech software-defined electric vehicle(s) with highly advanced sensing technology, AI capabilities, and connected features”.

Verizon has been appointed via “a long-term partnership” with Japanese-headquartered telecom operator KDDI. The latter’s ‘global communications platform’ is the default choice for SHM. The AFEELA brand is a play on ‘feel’, which goes both ways, said a statement – between the vehicle and its passengers. SHM’s stated purpose, apparently, is to “move people through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations”.

TJ Fox, senior vice president of industrial IoT and automotive at Verizon Business, commented: “AFEELA vehicles exemplify the always-connected, software-defined, all-electric future of transportation, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them and KDDI on building that future in the US on the Verizon network.”

KDDI talked about the role of connectivity to “redefine the connected car market in the US”. Kojiro Okabe,executive vice president of SHM, talked about “mobility as a creative entertainment space” and of “AD/ADAS utilizing AI”. He said: “Consistent connectivity of vehicles to networks is crucial, and unprecedented high-throughput, low-latency wireless networking is essential.”