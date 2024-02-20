Amdocs and BMC to automate IT and 5G ops for telecoms and financial services

OSS/BSS company Amdocs has an alliance with enterprise digitalization software provider BMC to sell the latter’s automation, operations, and service management solutions into the telecoms industry, as well as to financial services industries. The pair are focused on automating IT and network operations to enable telecoms and financial services companies to deliver new efficiencies, innovations, and services.

The implication is the duo will also help mobile operators to serve financial customers, plus other sectors, by integrating and automating their information technology and cellular network systems. BMC said the pair will deliver “integrated software and services, including generative AI use cases that are purpose-built for IT service and operations teams”. Their target is to “accelerate connected digital operations”, they said in a statement.

A statement explained: “Amdocs will help service providers quickly and seamlessly deploy industry-specific solutions across OSS, BSS, and data workloads. This increases speed-to-market and operational efficiencies, and provides better data utilization, allowing customers to implement innovations with industrial scale and agility.”

Ronen Levkovich, group president of Amdocs Global Services, said: “This alliance is an expansion of our decade-long collaboration with BMC and reflects the evolution of our services offering to include the growth potential of establishing competency practices for technology vendors with adjacent offerings. We also look forward to working with BMC’s strong cross-industry footprint of global customers.”

Paul Cant, chief revenue officer for BMC, said: “We are excited to… [provide] the telecoms and financial services industries with solutions that will help customers compete and achieve their desired business and technology outcomes. Together, we will provide integrated software and services, including generative AI use cases that are purpose-built for IT service and operations teams, to help our customers drive growth and thrive for years to come.”