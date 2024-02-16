Telstra claims record speed over 5G SA using sub-6 GHz spectrum

Telstra said the new 5G SA uplink capability combines its mid-band spectrum holdings to create a 140MHz channel for sending data from the device to the network

Australian operator Telstra claimed a new global record for 5G uplink speed of 340 Mbps, in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies.

In a release, the carrier noted this achievement will enable Telstra customers to enjoy faster and more reliable data uploads on their 5G Standalone (SA) devices. The new 5G SA uplink capability combines Telstra’s mid-band spectrum holdings to create a 140-megahertz channel for sending data from the device to the network, the telco said.

This is complemented by a 240-megahertz channel for receiving data from the 5G SA network to the device, delivering up to 3.6 Gbps in downlink speed and an uplink speed of 340 Mbps, it added.

The tests were done using a mobile test device powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ latest Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System and an existing in-market NetGear Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Broadband device in Telstra’s live commercial network on the Gold Coast.

Telstra noted that the tests also used the latest software from Ericsson, which brings together different combinations of frequency ranges and types to enable a single 5G uplink and downlink data channel.

“The technology also includes advanced features in the base station that can prioritize different types of data and applications and can support future differentiated services, like network slicing. On top of this, Telstra also has the option to use the n5 (850MHz) carrier that is currently serving its 3G network,” said Sri Amirthalingam, Telstra executive for global networks and technology

“Our latest 5G Standalone uplink speed achievement is 100 times faster than the typical 3G uplink speed, which is great news for customers. Enterprise Applications such as these are increasingly becoming more uplink heavy with things like such as high-definition video surveillance cameras and the faster speeds and coverage will all provide a much better experience,” the executive added.

Amirthalingam added that the ability to use low band frequencies and repurpose Telstra’s 3G low band 850 MHz frequency to deliver 5G SA coverage when the 3G network closes on June 30, 2024, has the benefit of providing improved depth of coverage and enhancing the 5G experience for customers.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said: “Ericsson’s latest software features enables Telstra to capitalize the full spectrum portfolio for a wider coverage whilst providing far superior data rates. Customers will be empowered to explore new experiences offered with 5G Standalone such as differentiated services and a range of applications, which will in turn drive network monetization.”

Eutelsat Group and Australian Telstra recently announced the launch of what they claim is the largest rollout of Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) backhaul in Australia.

The launch follows the signing of a strategic multi-year agreement in 2023 that will enable LEO capacity delivered to Telstra’s most remote mobile customers across Australia to enhance their experience when using real-time applications such as voice and video calling.