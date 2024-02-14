Samsung signs 6G partnership with Princeton University

Samsung Electronics plans to commercialize as-yet-unstandardized 6G by 2030

Samsung Research America (SRA), which is a research and development organization of Samsung Electronics, has partnered with Princeton University with the aim of shaping the future of 6G wireless and networking systems.

SRA has become a founding member of Princeton University’s NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program, which has the main goal of carrying out 6G research and development.

In 2023, Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science established the NextG Initiative to accelerate the adoption of new technologies including cloud and edge networks, intelligent sensing and network resilience. Recently, the NextG Initiative launched a corporate affiliates program to encourage cooperation between academia, industry leaders and policymakers.

“The best academic research to help realize the promise of future wireless networks is informed by close interactions between faculty and industry technology leaders,” said Andrea Goldsmith, dean of Princeton’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. “Our NextG program aims to foster those deep collaborations around wireless technology, as well as policy, that are required to drive meaningful innovation and global leadership in an era of rapid change.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Research America will work closely with Princeton University to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications — alongside fellow corporate affiliates including Ericsson, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia Bell Labs, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone.

Charlie Zhang, senior vice president at Samsung Research America, said: “The wireless industry has benefited significantly from fundamental research in the past few decades,” he said. “We encourage Princeton’s researchers to continue innovation and develop disruptive technologies that could bring major breakthroughs in 6G.”

Future 6G communications technology will be crucial for the future of Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, according to Samsung Electronics’ chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Korean press recently reported that the executive highlighted the critical role of 6G technology for the company’s future during his visit to Samsung Research, the company’s global research and development (R&D) hub located in Seoul, where he reviewed trends and response strategies in next-generation communication technologies, including 6G.

“Our survival and future hinge on securing new technologies like 6G communication,” he was quoted as saying. “Procuring the new technologies is essential for the company’s survival and its future. The need for unwavering research, development and investment into new technologies is crucial, especially during times of difficult,” Lee added.

In May 2019, Samsung established the Advanced Communications Research Center (ACRC) under Samsung Research to foster the development of next-generation communication technology. In 2022, the company held its first 6G forum.

Lee called for the center to challenge itself in securing new technologies such as 6G networks, as the development will be critical for the commercialization of innovative products in AI, autonomous driving and extended reality in people’s daily lives.

By publishing the 6G white paper in July 2020 and the 6G spectrum white paper in May 2022, ACRC has positioned itself as a market leader in driving the 6G landscape. Samsung Research is playing a crucial role in the global standardization of 6G technology as the company chairs both the 6G Framework Group of the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) and the Spectrum Group of the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).