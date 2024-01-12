Samsung Electronics sees 6G as crucial for the company’s future

Samsung noted that the development of future 6G systems will be critical for the commercialization of innovative products in AI, autonomous driving and extended reality

Future 6G communications technology will be crucial for the future of Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, according to Samsung Electronics’ chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Korean press reports noted that the executive highlighted the critical role of 6G technology for the company’s future during his visit to Samsung Research, the company’s global research and development (R&D) hub located in Seoul, where he reviewed trends and response strategies in next-generation communication technologies, including 6G.

“Our survival and future hinge on securing new technologies like 6G communication,” he was quoted as saying. “Procuring the new technologies is essential for the company’s survival and its future. The need for unwavering research, development and investment into new technologies is crucial, especially during times of difficult,” Lee added.

Following its first commercialization of 5G in 2019, Samsung Electronics plans to commercialize as-yet-unstandardized 6G by 2030. Samsung Research had created a unit dedicated to 6G in 2019. In 2022, it held its first 6G forum.

Lee called for the center to challenge itself in securing new technologies such as 6G networks, as the development will be critical for the commercialization of innovative products in AI, autonomous driving and extended reality in people’s daily lives.

In 2022, Samsung Electronics had announced it will establish a new research group in the U.K., which will focus on developing technologies for 6G networks and devices.

The Korean vendor said that the new initiative in the U.K. will be part of Samsung’s global 6G development project, which spans multiple overseas research centers.

“Our vision for 6G is to provide “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.” We believe that 6G will be characterized by ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency, ultra-intelligence and ultra-spatialization, which will enable truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile holograms and digital replicas anytime, anywhere,” Sunghyun Choi, head of the advanced communications research center at Samsung Research had previously said in an interview with RCR Wireless News.

The executive highlighted that the specification development of 6G technology within 3GPP is expected to begin around 2025, aiming to deliver the first release of 6G technical standards by 2028. “While it is essential to develop outstanding technologies, it is also equally important to form a consensus on 6G technologies in the standardization process to successfully achieve 6G,” Choi said.

Initial 6G networks could be deployed in 2028, while mass commercialization of this technology will occur in 2030, according to a white paper released by Samsung Electronics in 2020.

The white paper, dubbed “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,” outlined the company’s vision for the next generation communication system — namely, 6G. The white paper covers various aspects related to what 6G might look like, including technical and societal megatrends, new services, requirements, candidate technologies and an expected timeline of standardization.