OptConnect agrees pan-American cellular IoT tie-up with Chile-based M2M DataGlobal

US-based IoT connectivity provider OptConnect has acquired Chilean firm M2M DataGlobal for an undisclosed fee. The deal means OptConnect will manage cellular IoT across North and South America. The M2M DataGlobal brand will be retained in Latin America, along with its headquarters in Santiago, Chile, and continue to be managed by Elionae Silva as general manager.

M2M DataGlobal has IoT customers in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico. Together, the two companies serve around 10,000 unique customers, they said. A statement said: “Together these businesses create a premier managed wireless connectivity platform of scale, capable of supporting customers across a broad spectrum of industries and solution needs.”

M2M DataGlobal is considered a “pioneer” on the Latin American IoT scene. It sells multi-operator SIM cards for the whole region, and handles “proprietary integrations” via its M2MCenter. OptConnect supplies managed connectivity for security systems, ATMs, smart safes, kiosks, micro markets, digital signage, and other IoT applications.

Chris Baird, chief executive at OptConnect, said: “We are continuing to evolve as a company to meet and exceed the needs of our customers as they expand across the world. Our unwavering commitment lies in being an innovative global provider of highly valued wireless connectivity solutions. This acquisition enables us to continue to deliver on our promise to support customers and ensure they derive the maximum benefits from their IoT initiatives.”

Silva said: “Since our inception, we have been uniquely focused on our customers and providing specialized support for their needs as we constantly innovate. This opportunity with OptConnect will allow us as an organization to continue to be the IoT solution of the future as we continue to grow and scale.”