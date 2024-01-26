Test and Measurement: Spirent collaborates on more realistic automotive testing

Simulation and validation company dSpace is partnering with Spirent Communications to leverage Spirent’s high-fidelity global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) simulator, the Spirent GSS7000, as part of a turnkey solution to make Autonomous Driving Hardware-in-the-Loop test systems (AD-HIL) “even more realistic” by including real-time positioning scenarios.

Spirent said that the latest solution is based on a long-time cooperative relationship between the two companies, and that it will enable developers of autonomous driving systems to validate vehicle behavior in location-critical scenarios by “utilizing real satellite signals, with all of the tooling pre-integrated from a single source provider to assure performance and continuity, and help accelerate development.”

dSpace’s AD-HIL already offers radar, camera, lidar and ultrasonic sensor simulation interfaces; in that context, Spirent’s GSS7000 simulator “becomes an additional sensor working in parallel for validation of driver assistance algorithms, and a vital element of the digital homologation of the future,” the test company said. Jamming and spoofing scenarios can also be presented as functional tests.

“By seamlessly integrating Spirent’s high-resolution GNSS simulators into the dSPACE test solutions, we enable our customers to achieve comprehensive validation of autonomous driving applications, increasing safety and precision through integration of positioning data,” said Dr. Herbert Schuette, EVP at dSPACE.

Spirent last month had also announced an integrated automotive testing solution developed together with fellow test company Anritsu, for cellular vehicle-to-everything and automotive 5G.

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies has debuted its Chiplet PHY Designer, a new digital design and simulation tool targeting die-to-die (D2D) interconnect simulation in chiplets. The test company said that the new tool is the industry’s first to provide in-depth modeling and simulation capabilities to that designers can make sure they meet the specifications in the emerging Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) standard for semiconductors.

Keysight also said this week that its RFPro electromagnetic simulation software has been certified by Samsung Foundry, for use in designs for the foundry’s 8-nanometer Low Power Plus (LPP) process.

–Vodafone, Qualcomm and Xiaomi worked together on testing 5G uplink carrier aggregation andachieved peak upload speeds of up to 273 Mbps. Read more in this story.

–Reliance Jio is set to open up a new 5G lab in India in partnership with Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus. Full story here.

–MPI Corp.‘s semiconductor test division said that, in collaboration with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Germany, it has achieved “full traceability” in characterizing a commercially-available calibration substrate up to 110 GHz, which it says sets a new industry benchmark.

“The fully traceable characterization paves the way for more accurate, reliable, and universally accepted high-frequency measurements, essential for cutting-edge technologies like 5G,” the company said in a release.

“Attaining full traceability in RF calibration at such high frequencies is a testament to our dedication to precision and quality,” said Dr. Andrej Rumiantsev, who led the effort. “This breakthrough is an outcome of our long-term cooperation with PTB.” He added that it “is not just an advancement for MPI-AST but a significant stride for the entire microwave measurement community, semiconductor and telecommunications industries.”