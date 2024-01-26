Jio to launch 5G lab in India with OnePlus

Jio said that the new 5G lab will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus announced a strategic partnership with the aim of boosting 5G technologies across India.

This collaboration aims to bring together the technological innovation and infrastructure of Jio and OnePlus to unlock new experiences for users in the 5G field, both companies said.

Under the terms of the partnership, both companies will set up a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation lab to bolster these initiatives. The 5G new lab will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies, both companies said.

“We believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and this partnership with Jio is a testament to that commitment. This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country,” said a OnePlus spokesperson.

“Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with its network. 85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction,” said a Jio spokesperson.

Reliance Jio Infocomm recently completed the rollout of 5G technology in India, local press reported, citing the company’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani. Ambani also claimed that the telco achieved the fastest 5G rollout globally.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022.

Reliance Jio had secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only Indian operator with spectrum in the 700 MHz band.

In September 2023, local press reports confirmed that Reliance Jio Infocomm was seeking to raise up to $2 billion in loans with French bank BNP Paribas as lead arranger of the initiative that will help fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Swedish vendor Ericsson.

Jio also said that its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, dubbed JioAirFiber, will have pan-India coverage within the first half of 2024, according to Indian press reports.

The carrier’s 5G FWA service is already available in over 4,000 towns and cities across India.

The telco had announced the launch of its 5G FWA service in eight cities across the country in September 2023. The service was initially launched in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.