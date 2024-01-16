YOU ARE AT:PodcastAI and the 5G Revolution with Ajay Malik of secomind.ai

AI and the 5G Revolution with Ajay Malik of secomind.ai

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

Step into the future of AI with Ajay Malik, CEO of secomind.ai, in today’s episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles. Ajay shares his passion for AI, drawing on his extensive 30-year career, which includes stints at major tech players like Motorola, Google, and Cisco. Secomind.ai, focused exclusively on AI for five years, empowers businesses in three key areas: enhancing products, providing exceptional customer support, and optimizing internal workflows. The conversation delves into the transformative impact of AI on various industries, particularly telecom. Ajay highlights how AI can enhance customer experiences, predict network needs, and enable proactive maintenance for telecom operators.

The discussion also touches on the role of ChatGPT, likening it to a 7-year-old child with extensive knowledge and emphasizing its importance in understanding language. Addressing common fears around AI, Ajay emphasizes the need for privacy measures and ethical considerations. He urges business leaders to adopt a proactive approach to AI, starting small with scalable projects to demonstrate tangible benefits. Looking ahead, Ajay envisions AI evolving towards general intelligence, fostering creativity and advanced thought processes within the next five years. The episode promises valuable insights for anyone curious about the intersection of AI and business. Listen now for an eye-opening exploration of the AI landscape.

Watch the episode here

Listen to the podcast here

Previous article
Local MNOs vs global MVNOs in smart metering – legacy telcos rule, says Kamstrup
Next article
Vodafone to spin-off IoT unit in 2024 with major Microsoft cloud tie-up

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats