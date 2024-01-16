AI and the 5G Revolution with Ajay Malik of secomind.ai

Step into the future of AI with Ajay Malik, CEO of secomind.ai, in today’s episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles. Ajay shares his passion for AI, drawing on his extensive 30-year career, which includes stints at major tech players like Motorola, Google, and Cisco. Secomind.ai, focused exclusively on AI for five years, empowers businesses in three key areas: enhancing products, providing exceptional customer support, and optimizing internal workflows. The conversation delves into the transformative impact of AI on various industries, particularly telecom. Ajay highlights how AI can enhance customer experiences, predict network needs, and enable proactive maintenance for telecom operators.

The discussion also touches on the role of ChatGPT, likening it to a 7-year-old child with extensive knowledge and emphasizing its importance in understanding language. Addressing common fears around AI, Ajay emphasizes the need for privacy measures and ethical considerations. He urges business leaders to adopt a proactive approach to AI, starting small with scalable projects to demonstrate tangible benefits. Looking ahead, Ajay envisions AI evolving towards general intelligence, fostering creativity and advanced thought processes within the next five years. The episode promises valuable insights for anyone curious about the intersection of AI and business. Listen now for an eye-opening exploration of the AI landscape.

