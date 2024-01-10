Vantage Data Centers lands $6.4b investment driven by ‘unprecedented cloud and AI demand’

Vantage’s longtime financial backers lead the investment, driven by anticipated need for more data center capacity

Vantage Data Centers has garnered $6.4 billion in equity investment, lead by digital infrastructure investment company DigitalBridge and tech backer Silver Lake, that the data center company says will support development investment of more than $30 billion to boost data center capacity in North American and EMEA.

Vantage has 32 data center campuses that are operational or in development, across five continents. The new equity investment is incremental to another 1.5 billion euros to be invested by AustralianSuper in Vantage EMEA. The investment by DigitalBridge and Silver Lake will help to support development investment of more than $30 billion, Vantage said, in order to ultimately provide more than three gigawatts of additional data center capacity to help global hyperscalers “meet unprecedented cloud and AI demand.”

Silver Lake launched Vantage in 2010 with one data center campus in Santa Clara, Calif., and Vantage was acquired seven years later by a DigitalBridge investment vehicle. The company has seen several years of record growth and the strategic investment will help it continue to scale and develop next-generation data centers that include “energy-efficient and sustainable designs purpose-built for AI and large-scale cloud deployments,” according to Vantage.

“Cloud computing, AI and related technologies are driving unprecedented demand for digital infrastructure,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage. “The market opportunity in front of us is extraordinary, and we are excited to chart our next phase of growth with two premier investors who have been great partners to us and have an unmatched understanding of our global technology customers and their infrastructure needs.”

Jon Mauck, senior managing director at DigitalBridge and leader of the company’s data center investment strategy, said: “We believe the combination of DigitalBridge’s unparalleled insight into the digital infrastructure landscape and Silver Lake’s technology focus creates a unique partnership to further enable Vantage’s strategic expansion and long-term growth plan. Vantage is a critical partner to the leading cloud and technology platforms globally and is well positioned to continue to support accelerating adoption of cloud- and AI-based technologies.”

The investment transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of this year.