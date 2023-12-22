Orange Spain, Ericsson ink deal to deliver private 5G networks

Orange said the private networks offers benefits including real-time automation, improved productivity and enhanced worker safety

Spanish operator Orange and Ericsson have signed an agreement to offer B2B customers in Spain the opportunity to deploy their own private 5G networks.

The partners noted that the introduction of private 5G networks for the B2B sector offers benefits including real-time automation, improved productivity and enhanced worker safety, among others.

The new private networks will be supported by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core which supports the Orange 5G Standalone (SA) network deployed across the country, along with some dedicated network functions such as Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway deployed in B2B customer premises.

The partners highlighted that another benefit of the solution is the provision of “local breakout”, which refers to the capability of routing network traffic directly at the customer’s premises instead of sending it through a centralized location. In the context of private networks, this enables specific functionalities and services to be deployed closer to the enterprise, offering faster data processing and reduced latency, the partners said.

The companies also explained that the resulting improved responsiveness and tailored services within the private network enable enterprises to enjoy the same advantages previously limited to dedicated private networks, including superior throughput, reduced latency and access to dedicated and/or shared radio resources.

Furthermore, B2B customers will no longer require specialized knowledge of connectivity solutions, because Orange assumes the responsibility of managing the network.

Mónica Sala, CTO at Orange Spain, said:”By providing B2B customers with their own dedicated networks, tailored to their specific needs, we empower businesses to embrace new opportunities and gain a competitive edge in their industries. With enhanced security, real-time automation, and unmatched customization, our private 5G networks unlock a world of possibilities, propelling businesses to new heights of productivity and innovation.”

“Implementing dedicated 5G networks for the private sector provides significant advantages for B2B customers in Spain. By streamlining operations and reducing costs, businesses can become more competitive and efficient. The Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution in Orange’s 5G SA network can drive innovation, providing B2B customers with a reliable, high-performance network infrastructure that meets their unique needs and helps them stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape,” said Luisa Muñoz, head of Ericsson cloud software and services at Ericsson Iberia.

Orange recently said Orange said its 5G SA network reached 38 Spanish cities as of the end of the third quarter.

Orange’s 5G SA network was initially launched in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia and Seville. It currently reaches other important cities such as Alicante, Castellon, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

Orange noted that the coverage of 5G SA in these initial cities reaches nearly 80%.

Ericsson, Nokia and Oracle Communications are the main providers of Orange’s 5G SA network.

The telco also said it ended Q3 with 2.50 million subscribers in the 5G segment, after a net addition of 328,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Orange also said its overall 5G network reached a coverage of 83.2% of the Spanish population as of the end of September. Orange provided 5G services in 2,463 towns and cities across Spain at end-Q3.

The Spanish carrier is currently offering 5G services through frequencies in the 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz bands.