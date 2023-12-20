Sigfox compatibility extends to “whole LoRa / LoRaWAN chipset portfolio”

Semtech has enabled Sigfox ‘0G’ technology on its SX126x family of LoRa chipsets, for use with LoRaWAN or other LoRa-based networks. The SX126x series is the California firm’s ‘legacy hardware series; the move follows its move to make one-time rival Sigfox work at chip level in its stripped-back low-cost LCC68 transceiver, and its flagship LR series (LR1110, LR1120, LR1121), which incorporate multi-constellation GNSS and passive Wi-Fi scanners.

It also follows, after years of enmity between the two French-born IoT mainstays at the non-cellular end of the low-power wide-area networking (LPWAN camp, the decision in July by Semtech, owner of the LoRa physical-radio layer technology (and licensor of hardware running the LoRaWAN network protocol), to integrate Sigfox into its LoRa-based hardware and software platforms – which followed hard on the heels of Sigfox-parent Unabiz joining the LoRa Alliance.

For its part, Unabiz has been pushing hard for so-called ‘convergence’ at the network level in the LPWAN industry, and has spent much of its time since acquiring Sigfox in early 2022 signing collaboration deals with luminaries in the opposite cellular (NB-IoT and LTE-M) and non-cellular camps (LoRa, MIOTY, Wi-SUN). Sigfox hailed the move as “the next step” along this path.

Henri Bong, chief executive at Unabiz, commented: “Sigfox and LoRaWAN convergence is moving to the next step with the whole Semtech chipset portfolio seamlessly enabling Sigfox unleashing any use case requiring enhanced local or international IoT coverage”

The latest from Semtech is to publish application notes for the SX126x series, the successor to the SX127x hardware, to “enable new areas of convergence for Sigfox and LoRa / LoRaWAN”. A statement from Unabiz declared: “The announcement paves the way for enhanced connectivity, interoperability, and seamless integration of these two powerful technologies.”

The LCC68, LR1110, LR1120, and LR1121 chipsets have been able to support Sigfox for some months. Now, any IoT device, module, or solutions maker using SX1261, SX1262, or SX1268 chipsets from Semtech can implement both Sigfox and LoRa in a single SKU – “optimise their investment by addressing a wider customer base with a single chipset”.

Unabiz explained: “The IoT ecosystem – encompassing a vast array of applications such as metering, asset tracking, and logistics – can now benefit from a more robust and extensive network coverage and performance essential for the operation of IoT devices spread over a large geographical area, by combining the two key LPWAN [technologies].”