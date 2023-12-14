DNB automates and optimizes network management using AI,ML

Ericsson and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Malaysia’s 5G wholesale network supplier, have successfully conducted a proof-of-concept in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to simplify management of the 5G network and improve efficiency by reducing manual configuration tasks and minimizing human errors.

The Swedish vendor explained that DNB is using a new approach to operating mobile networks known as intent-based operations, through which it can manage the competing needs for radio network resources offered to users by the six mobile network operators (MNO) supported by DNB’s wholesale network.

Ericsson said that the PoC successfully demonstrated that intent-based operations can be used to support each individual mobile operator concurrently in providing connectivity through network slicing. This new automation capability allows DNB to automate the manual configuration of individual network elements, thereby reducing the maintenance period for upgrades and maintain its service level agreement (SLA) obligations, Ericsson said.

The vendor also highlighted that intent-based operations is based on providing a statement of what an operator wants the network to do, or the outcome needed from the network. It is then interpreted by the intent-based system, which will manage the network to achieve the goal. Leveraging on AI/ML technology and the automation involved, these capabilities enable networks to adapt to changing demands and conditions in real time, the vendor added.

“The successful trial demonstrates that operators using DNB’s network will be able to set up a multitude of network slices with varying characteristics to suit specific uses for consumer and business customers such as mobile gaming, video applications or industrial uses in IoT and be assured of reliable delivery of that specified connectivity to the customers,” said David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

DNB’s CTO Ken Tan said: “This successful proof of concept with Ericsson has shown a way to manage the complexities involved in delivering tailored 5G differentiated connectivity to multiple parties while adhering to strict SLAs with our customers. With intent-based operations, we can further strengthen this network to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation.”

Earlier this month, Malaysia’s five major mobile operators signed share subscription agreements to acquire a collective 70% equity stake in DNB.

Under the terms of the deal, local telcos CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Power International will each buy a 14% stake in DNB. Each telco will invest a total of RM233 million ($50 million).

The share subscriptions are expected to be completed between February and April 2024 after due diligence requirements are met, according to the Malaysian government.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil noted that the government will retain a “golden” share in DNB, as well as the remaining 30% stake.

Fahmi also said that DNB will now seek to complete the implementation of the 5G network by achieving 80% coverage in populated areas. “As of the end of October, we have reached 73%. Upon reaching 80%, the government will announce the establishment of a new entity,” he said.

In May, the government announced it will enable the deployment of a second 5G network in 2024, adding that a new entity will be created to manage Malaysia’s second 5G network.