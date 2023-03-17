Three 5G network reaches 60% of UK population

Three initially launched 5G services in the U.K. in August 2019

U.K. operator Three announced that its 5G network currently covers 60% of the population.

In a release, the carrier said its 5G offering is now available in more than 588 locations across more than 4,250 sites nationwide.

Currently, Three covers 99% of the U.K. outdoor population with its combined 3G and 4G network and carries 28% of mobile data traffic in the country.

The operator had previously announced that it would turn off its 3G network by the end of 2024 in a move that will allow the company to focus investments and spectrum resources on further improving 4G services, while rolling out 5G.

Three, part of the CK Hutchison Holdings, currently has over 10 million subscribers in the U.K.

Three UK initially launched 5G services in the U.K. in August 2019, with the initial offering of a high-speed 5G broadband service in parts of London.

Some of the cities currently covered by Three U.K.’s 5G network include Aberdeen, Bath, Bedford, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Reading, Swansea, York and Wigan.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that U.K. operators Vodafone and Three UK are reportedly working on the final details to announce a merger that would create the United Kingdom’s largest mobile operator.

According to the report, the two carriers could potentially announce the launch of a merger process during March. Both Vodafone and Three are currently discussing a strategy for addressing antitrust concerns.

The two telcos are also talking about how Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison might exit its share in the joint venture over a longer term, according to the report.

In October last year, Vodafone Group confirmed that it was in discussions with CK Hutchison Holdings in relation to a possible combination of Vodafone UK and Three.

Vodafone said that the potential transaction would involve both companies combining their U.K. businesses, with Vodafone owning 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the combined entity.

Vodafone also said that a deal to create a new telecoms group would be key, given the huge costs of rolling out and maintaining new 5G network infrastructure in the country.

“By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the U.K. and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses,” Vodafone had said.