Vodafone ends 2022 with over 5 million IoT connections in Spain

Vodafone Group currently connects 159 million IoT devices on over 580 networks in 190 countries

Vodafone ended 2022 with over 5 million active IoT lines in Spain in the IoT segment, after adding nearly 1 million during the year. In a statement, the company noted that the net addition of IoT lines last year accounted for 39% of the net additions in the Spanish IoT market.

This trend accelerated in the third quarter of 2022, with Vodafone adding 483,000 new lines in the IoT segment, which represented 69% of the net additions in the market during that period, Vodafone said.

The telco said it currently manages over 40% of all IoT connections in the Spanish market.

Currently, the company integrates IoT technology in sectors such as security and connected alarms, banking, logistics, connected fleets, renewable energies, agriculture, waste management and water management.

“Our leadership in IoT is due, in large part, to the innovation that we are promoting in this field and the diversification of sectors in which we are implementing it, supporting the decision of our clients to have our technology to be connected and thus helping them grow sustainably,” said Daniel Jiménez, director of Vodafone Business.

In January 2017, Vodafone Spain had launched its commercial NB-IoT in the country. The cities where this technology was initially available were Madrid and Valencia, with subsequent expansions to cities including Barcelona, Bilbao, Málaga and Seville.

At a global level, Vodafone Group currently connects 159 million IoT devices on over 580 networks in 190 countries.

Vodafone has already launched NB-IoT networks in the UK, Czech Republic; Germany; Greece; Ireland; Italy; Australia; Netherlands; South Africa; Spain and Turkey, among other markets.

Vodafone initially launched 5G services in Spain via Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture in 2019 while the telco launched a pre-commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network in June 2021.

In January of 2022, Vodafone Spain announced the start of the initial deployment of 5G coverage via the 700 MHz frequency in 109 municipalities in 30 provinces across the country, after the telco secured spectrum in the 700 MHz band in July 2021.

Vodafone has said that the 5G network in the 700 MHz frequency allows the telco to expand its coverage footprint extensively and offer better coverage inside buildings.

In December 2022, Vodafone secured 400 megahertz of spectrum in the 26GHz band to boost 5G services.

Vodafone had previously said that its 5G network was expected to be available in 1,000 municipalities across Spain by the end of 2022, reaching 46% of the population.