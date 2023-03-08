Kagan: Huawei gives glimpse into wireless future with 5.5G at MWC23

Sorting through my notes on Mobile World Congress Barcelona last week, certain companies and announcements stood out. One of the big ones was Huawei, with their 5.5G glimpse into the wireless world of tomorrow. In fact, they may have had the biggest booth at MWC23 filled with different exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, so we can see what the world will look like.

One thing was clear at MWC2023, if you want to see what tomorrow will look like, this was the place to be. And for their part, Huawei did a good job of painting the picture and making tomorrow crystal clear for users, workers, competitors and investors.

The good news is, I believe with leadership from the top companies, worldwide wireless will continue to grow and expand, going forward for years to come. That’s important for investors, workers and customers.

Going forward 5G wireless growth will be vibrant, but different

That being said, growth will look different than it has in the past. In fact, growth will come from new areas, which gives it the power to change not only our industry, but our world, the way we live our lives, conduct business and more.

Huawei pointed to new areas like 3D online shopping malls, 3D video, 3D gaming and more. Going forward they say we will create immersive experiences which will become what users expect. In fact, they say we should expect immersive and interactive service users to grow to more than one billion.

There will be many new areas of growth in wireless going forward. True, these will be some of the same areas we are expecting, but there will also be growth from new areas as well.

In fact, growth will come not only companies in the wireless space, but from other companies in other industries who will use wireless and 5G technology to gain a competitive advantage.

Wireless is at the center of the 5G storm of change

That’s why following the wireless industry is a must. Whether you are an investor, a business customer, a consumer, a worker, a partner or a regulator, things are going to be changing and wireless is right in the center of the storm.

In the past, as the wireless world upgraded from 2G to 3G and to 4G, it was basically an event for the industry only. Uber and Lyft showed us how industries could change with new technology.

Today as the wireless world upgrades to 5G, the growth opportunity is greater than ever before. Not only for wireless, but other industries who will use wireless to transform themselves as well.

Seminal moment as 5.5G and 5G Advanced transforms our world

Now the wireless industry is moving to the next-gen 5.5G or 5G Advanced. This is a renewed focus on marketing, messaging and technology could jump-start the industry into hyperdrive.

In fact, I would not be surprised to see other competitors moving in the same direction. There are plenty of companies in different areas of the 5G wireless space like NTT, Docomo, Juniper Networks and more.

5G wireless is moving to the next level. I expect to see growth continue and even accelerate in new directions.

Wireless carriers worldwide, like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, AT&T Mobility, C-Spire, US Cellular and others here in the United States are rapidly updating their network to 5G. Plus, there are countless opportunities in every other country around the world.

Carriers must do this to remain competitive, so they don’t lose market share. However, earnings from 5G services are not there yet. Not to the same degree. Not yet.

5.5G will reboot wireless marketing and new technology for growth

To my way of thinking, that’s a part of what 5.5G is all about. First, carriers needed to build the network. After all, we have to build the highway system before cars can travel on it. That’s where we are today with 5G.

Carriers will increase their earnings as the next step. There are many ways like new kinds of services. Many industries are using 5G to develop and release new products and services.

The early adopters will always have the lead in these industries. Ultimately, every competitor follows suit, or they risk losing market share.

But in the process, everything always changes. That means tremendous new growth opportunities for companies on the right track.

Industry after industry will use 5G to grow going forward

That’s why industry after industry sees 5G as their secret recipe for growth going forward. Wireless will remain the center of the storm of change we are experiencing.

Remember, 5G is not only much faster, but with low latency, it is also virtually instant. That opens the door to innovation and new thinking in many different industries.

Today, that means industries like automated driving, healthcare, medical, travel, retail, oil and gas mining and much more are using this new technology to not only improve the way they do business but take things to an entirely new level.

In fact, last week at MWC23, both Botswana’s Debswana and Huawei jointly announced the world’s first 5G oriented smart diamond mine project.

That shows this new kind of growth opportunity in every industry going forward.

Level 4 autonomous driving, green ICT, integrated sensing, IoT

Huawei showed how 5.5G will impact leading technologies and create new business opportunities working with carriers and industry partners, worldwide. Think Level 4 autonomous driving, green ICT, integrated sensing, IoT as well as healthcare, AI and so much more.

Yes, MWC23 was an incredible showcase. A 5G peak into tomorrow. It highlighted where we are today and where are going tomorrow. Wireless has been an incredible growth engine for decades and it will continue moving forward.

What is different this time with 5G is growth in wireless has expanded to new and different levels. That means it will impact new and different industries. And we are still in the very early innings of this exciting game.