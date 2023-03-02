‘Cloud, security, IoT drive performance’: TIM restructures enterprise unit

TIM says the restructuring will improve the efficiency of designing and selling enterprise services

Telecom Italia (TIM) has restructured its enterprise business unit as part of the company’s larger strategy to separate its fixed-network infrastructure assets from services. The new division will serve large enterprise and public administration customers in the areas of connectivity, cloud, IoT and cybersecurity.

“We are the largest ICT platform in Italy and we want to consolidate our leadership in all the market sectors in which we operate. Keeping all our people around a single project will allow us to seize enormous opportunities and become protagonists in the digitalisation process of the country,” commented Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer Elio Schiavo, who is spearheading the new unit.

The hope is that the restructuring will improve the efficiency of designing and selling enterprise services. Telecom Italia touted its 5,000-plus team of people and its 16 data centers as strong assets for driving digital transformation for Italian businesses and public administration.

The enterprise unit secured increases in both in total revenues and revenues from services in 2022, by 8% and 11%, respectively. TIM said in a statement that it foresees TIM enterprise revenue exceeding that of the reference market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% by 2025. “Cloud, security and IoT services drive performance,” the company said.