source: Cisco

Cisco selects Federated Wireless AFC system for Wi-Fi 6E APs

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Wi-Fi

AFC is a spectrum use coordination system designed specifically for 6 GHz operation

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Cisco has announced that it will integrate Federated Wireless’ Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) solution into its wireless 6 GHz-capable access points. The pair said the collaboration will help bring Wi-Fi 6E capabilities to enterprises in markets around the world.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established AFC, which is a spectrum use coordination system designed specifically for 6 GHz operation, to enable harmonization in the band between unlicensed Wi-Fi devices the incumbent users. “By leveraging our deep domain expertise in cloud automated spectrum management and close collaboration with leading companies like Cisco, we are enabling quicker time-to-market deployments,” said Kurt Schaubach, CTO of Federated Wireless. “We’re also working internationally to help define the rules for AFC system operations in countries looking to establish their own Wi-Fi 6E spectrum sharing systems.”

Beyond protecting 6 GHz incumbents from interference, the AFC solution, according to Federated Wireless, will maximize spectrum use for Cisco’s wireless indoor and outdoor access points, and enable them to transmit at higher power levels in the 6 GHz band. “This standard power functionality extends the range, performance and efficiency of wireless networks enabling advanced technology deployments such as automated robotics, digital twin logistics, automated intelligence and more,” said Federated Wireless.

Federated Wireless was one of the several companies conditionally approved as an AFC system operator by the FCC in November 2022. The others were: Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Wireless Broadband Alliance, Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), Qualcomm, Plume Design and RED Technologies. 

In January, telecoms software and hardware provider Airspan selected Federated Wireless as its AFC service provider for its latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) product line.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

