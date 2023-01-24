Airspan to use Federated Wireless’ AFC system for Wi-Fi 6E solutions

Automated Frequency Coordination, or AFC, is a spectrum use coordination system designed specifically for 6 GHz operation

Telecoms software and hardware provider Airspan has selected Federated Wireless as its Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service provider for its latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) product line.

The new solutions — A6, C6x and B6x — use 6 GHz spectrum, which was opened up for unlicensed Wi-Fi use a few years ago. However, in order for unlicensed Wi-Fi devices to play nice in the 6 GHz band with the licensed users already occupying that band, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established AFC, a spectrum use coordination system designed specifically for 6 GHz operation that resembles similar systems in place such as the one that supports CBRS wireless operation.

“AFC shields incumbent 6 GHz operations from RF interference by checking a database of registered users to ensure that new wireless devices do not impact existing users,” explained Airspan. The company added that the use of AFC permits Wi-Fi 6E access to transmit high power levels, referred to as “standard power,” which expands their coverage and improve performance.

“The new Airspan 6-series line of products together with AFC change the game for the FWA market,” said Airspan, citing advancements like 6 Gbps aggregated speeds, interference cancelation with noise immunity and auto channel/auto power/rate adaptation.

Federated Wireless was one of the several companies conditionally approved as an AFC system operator by the FCC in November 2022. The others were: Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Wireless Broadband Alliance, Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), Qualcomm, Plume Design and RED Technologies.

“The AFC service ecosystem and marketplace is expanding at a rapid pace, and we are thrilled to be at the nexus of that evolution with market leaders like Airspan,” commented Chris Swan, chief commercial officer for Federated Wireless. “The integration of our AFC with Airspan’s 6-series offers fast and easy deployment of high power, high-performance wireless systems from pioneers and leaders in the wireless industry.”