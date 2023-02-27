Singtel unveils 5G security-as-a-slice offering in Singapore

Singtel said the new capability identifies and blocks cyber threats at the network level thus preventing them from reaching the network’s users

Singapore telecommunications operator Singtel unveiled its new 5G security-as-a-slice (SecaaS) offering, the telco said in a release.

The new capability identifies and blocks cyber threats at the network level, thus preventing them from reaching the network’s users, Singtel said.

According to a survey carried out by Singtel among its customers in December 2022, nine out of 10 users expressed concern about security, but only three had installed cybersecurity applications to protect their digital assets.

Anna Yip, CEO of the consumer Singapore unit at Singtel, said: “Everybody wants the peace of mind to enjoy the best digital experiences without having to worry about cyber threats. With SecaaS, we have taken security to the next level so that our customers can take advantage of the ultra-fast download speeds, high bandwidth and ultra-low latency of 5G while being protected from ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

The new service combines Singtel’s expertise in 5G and Palo Alto Networks’ expertise in 5G-native security as well as machine learning-powered next-generation firewalls (ML-Powered NGFW) and cloud-based cybersecurity products, enabling the Asian telco to offer what it described as customized, highly secure 5G virtual networks or “slices”. Cyber threats such as viruses, malware, spyware, phishing links and malicious websites will be proactively identified and blocked in real time at the network level, preventing them from getting to users’ mobile devices, Singtel said.

In addition, the operator said that a network-based security solution can protect all types of 5G network devices, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, regardless of whether the platforms or operating systems are supported by device-based cybersecurity applications.

“Sophisticated and evasive cyber attacks are on the rise as we see cybercriminals intensifying their efforts against people and organizations. While it is amazing to see the excitement around adopting 5G, the security of this technology must be constantly enhanced as it can be an enticing attack vector for bad actors. Users deserve comprehensive AI/ML-powered security that protects against highly evasive threats in order to have full confidence in their 5G solution. We are proud to collaborate with Singtel to help them build their SecaaS capability and unlock the full potential of 5G for their customers,” said Anand Oswal, SVP of network security at Palo Alto Networks.

SecaaS will be made commercially available in the coming months, beginning with Singtel’s 5G mobile subscribers.

In July 2022, Singtel said its 5G Standalone network already covered over 95% of the country’s territory.

Singtel noted that it had reached the milestone more than three years ahead of the regulatory target for this level of coverage, which is at the end of 2025.

Singtel’s 5G SA network already covers more than 1,300 outdoor locations and over 400 building across Singapore.

Singtel had announced the launch of its 5G SA network in the country in May of 2021. The carrier had partnered with Korean company Samsung to launch 5G SA network, which runs on 3.5 GHz spectrum.

Singtel had initially launched its 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network in September of 2020, using spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency as well as existing 2.1 GHz spectrum.