Dell expands partner ecosystem with focus on open telecom

Dell announced new partnerships with Nokia, Qualcomm, Amdocs and Juniper Networks

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Dell Technologies kicked off Mobile World Congress Barcelona in a big way, announcing a string of industry collaborations that all aim to bolster the open telecom ecosystem.

The first two new partnerships focus on accelerating cloud-native 5G. Dell is combining its PowerEdge R760 servers with Amdocs’ policy and charging capabilities to support the move to 5G Standalone (SA). And with Juniper Networks, Dell is working on a certified solution to provide a clearer path to server consolidation and power reduction at cell sites as CSPs continue to prioritize reducing their carbon footprint and cutting energy costs.

Dell also announced new partnerships with Nokia and Qualcomm. The former involves the integration and validation of a solution that combines Nokia’s 5G Cloud RAN software and Cloud RAN SmartNIC in-line Layer 1 accelerator card with Dell’s open infrastructure; the latter combines Dell PowerEdge XR8000 and XR5610 servers with the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card to develop a 5G virtualized distributed unit (vDU).

These new collaborations build on Dell’s previously announced partnerships with Marvell and Fujitsu. All of these joint efforts are part of Dell’s broader initiative, the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Community, which will leverages the company’s Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab (OTEL) for faster delivery of open telecom solutions.

“The community will also develop and share telecom ecosystem knowledge, innovate new ideas to solve critical challenges and improve solution time-to-value as part of monetizing open networks,” Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of Dell’s Telecom Systems Business wrote in a blog post. “Dell is deeply focused on rallying the industry to enable open and innovative technologies. Together with our partners across the industry, we’re ready to make the promise of the open telecom ecosystem a reality.”