Image: 123RF

NVIDIA: 95% of telcos are engaging with AI

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Further, the majority of telecom companies — 54% — are deploying AI solutions in hybrid cloud environments

In a new survey, NVIDIA found that nearly all telecommunications respondents (95%) are engaged with artificial intelligence (AI). However, much of this engagement is nascent, as only 34% of respondents reported using AI for more than six months, and 23% said they’re still learning about the different options for AI. A further 18% are in the trial or pilot phase.

“AI is increasingly an integral part of the investment roadmap, as telcos look to achieve their goals in an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly way,” stated NVIDIA. “In the 5G era particularly, AI will support telcos as they seek ways to deliver on expectations that 5G will bring revolutionary change across industries, while gaining a return on the significant investments they’ve made in capital, spectrum, deployment, and maintenance.”

According to the survey, 65% of respondents agreed that AI is important to their company’s success, with 60% expecting AI to help them optimize operations, 44% expect AI to help them reduce costs, 35% believe AI will enhance customer engagement and 31% think it will help them meet revenue targets.

Notably, 73% of those that are trialing or have implemented AI reported to have already seen revenue increases as a result. Eighty percent of respondents reported that their implementation of AI led to reduced annual costs in the last year.

AI deployment environments: Cloud, on-premise, hybrid?

The report also looked at AI deployment environments, finding that the majority of telecom companies (54%) are deploying AI solutions in hybrid environments. Regardless of implementation choice, most respondents were happy with their choice: Fifty-eight percent of those either using hybrid or cloud environments are happy with their choice, while 55% of those using hybrid or on-premises environments reported being satisfied.  

Screenshot 2023 02 22 at 3.35.56 PM
Source: NVIDIA

“But a move toward an all-cloud environment is evident,” said NVIDIA, citing the 50% of
respondents that plan to go or stay hybrid in the next year, and the 31% that indicated an intent to focus exclusively on the cloud. “Only 15% plan to stay solely on premises,” NVIDIA added.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

