Ericsson, Telia announce 5G program for industrial firms in Sweden

Swedish operator Telia and compatriot vendor Ericsson announced the launch of NorthStar, which it describes as a 5G innovation program for industrial enterprises, to support the development and implementation of new digital solutions.

In a release, the vendor stated that NorthStar aims to accelerate the 5G adoption and transformation of industries. The first customer to join is AstaZero, an independent test environment for automated transport systems. AstaZero is owned and operated by the research organization RISE, with partners such as Volvo Group, Volvo Cars, Veoneer and Scania.

The program will initially focus on customers’ innovation and R&D units in the automotive and transportation sectors. Participating companies will have access to the tools and resources needed, like network slicing and positioning, according to Ericsson.

Apart from technology, the initiative will bring together 5G experts and specialists from both Telia and Ericsson to support the program and its customers.

NorthStar’s 5G network utilizes Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, and connects to Telia’s existing public 5G network, currently being rolled out across Sweden.

Additionally, customers will be able to build their own networks at their own locations, for example test sites and R&D facilities, and connect them to the NorthStar network.

Anders Olsson, CEO at Telia Sweden, said: “Sweden is an industrial powerhouse with iconic brands that reach around the globe. Scaling digital solutions and turning new technologies into tangible business benefits is critical if these companies, and Sweden as a nation, are to remain competitive. Without access to robust and secure digital infrastructure, businesses risk falling behind. Through the NorthStar program, we welcome industrial players to collaborate and trial their solutions using the latest 5G technology, which will help accelerate the development of smart and sustainable transport solutions.”

”The NorthStar program marks another milestone in our partnership with Telia toward the digitalization of Sweden and the Nordics with the latest mobile technology. Telia and Ericsson launched Europe’s first 1G network and the world’s first 4G network. With NorthStar, we are giving Swedish industry access to the most advanced 5G technology for local sites and for their wide-area connectivity and digitalization needs. NorthStar’s ambition is to be the catalyst to further develop Sweden as a leading industrial nation and to increase our international competitiveness,” said Erik Ekudden, SVP and CTO at Ericsson.

In a separate statement, Telia noted that the program will also explore, with funding from the EU, the development of 5G transport corridors, ensuring that vehicles such as autonomous trucks benefit from secure connectivity when switching between private and public 5G networks as they travel along highways, cross borders, and enter or exit confined areas.