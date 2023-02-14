Increased productivity, better operational resilience and improved worker safety – Industry 4.0 digitalization has proven to be a game-changer for many industries. To unlock the benefits of digital transformation, enterprises first need a robust foundation of high-performance connectivity throughout their operating site.

A great way to kick-start this digital transformation journey is through the rapid deployment of a 5G private wireless mobile field unit. This unit enables you to test the performance and capacity of a private 5G network in your unique operating environment, giving you a good sense of how your organization can benefit from everything that 5G has to offer.

Listen to Bas Piek, Commercial Director at MCS, and Henk Stallaert, Enterprise Partner Sales Manager at Nokia discuss the value of the 5G mobile field unit and highlight opportunities and use cases of 5G private wireless networks across enterprises such as a chemical manufacturing facility and a university.

Additional Resources: