Verizon to trial mmWave backhaul solution from Verana Networks

For Verizon, mmWave 5G represents a promising growth vector

Verizon is trialing a new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) solution from 5G RAN solutions developer Verana Networks.

According to Verana, its multi-hop IAB solution enables mmWave 5G small cells to supplies wireless backhaul to other 5G small cells while also providing 5G access to smartphones and fixed wireless access (FWA) devices. This reduces the number of fiber backhaul links required to build a mmWave 5G network by more than 90%, claimed the company.

“Millimeter wave spectrum is abundant and inexpensive but providing 5G coverage using this spectrum is cost-prohibitive today,” commented Vedat Eyuboglu, CEO, and co-founder of Verana Networks. “To transform the economics of mmWave 5G deployment, Verana is building a mmWave 5G RAN solution with integrated multi-hop wireless self-backhaul and several other innovations that optimize system cost, power consumption and performance. We are excited to work with Verizon to make this vision a reality.”

For Verizon, mmWave 5G represents a promising growth vector, and at Qualcomm’s most recent Snapdragon Summit, Brian Mecum, the carriers’ vice president of device technology, told RCR Wireless News that what mmWave can do is “pretty ridiculous,” adding that enterprises and customers want the speed, security and cost savings it offers.

Verizon was early to mmWave 5G, launching a pre-standard fixed wireless access home broadband service in select markets, then updating that to align with 3GPP specifications. Since then, Verizon has materially expanded the service, and augmented its mmWave offering with its sub-6 GHz C-Band spectrum.