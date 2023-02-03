Reliance Jio’s 5G network reaches 225 cities across India

Reliance Jio said its 5G service is being offered through spectrum in the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands

Indian operator Reliance Jio Infocomm announced the launch of 5G services across 34 cities in 13 states, taking the total of towns and cities covered by its 5G infrastructure to 225.

Some of the cities where the telco launched the service include Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Gaya, Dhamtari, Thanesar, Yamunanagar, Chitradurga, Jalgaon, Latur, Balangir and Nalco.

Other cities where 5G was launched are Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai. Telangana’s Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam and Mathura.

“We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023,” the company said.

Last week, Reliance Jio announced the launch of its 5G services across all six states of the North-East circle. The telco’s 5G offering was activated in the cities of Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima and Dimapur.

By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and city of the North-Eastern states, the carrier said.

Jio is offering the 5G connectivity on an invitational basis, with users living in 5G-enabled cities who have 5G compatible smartphones receiving invitations.

The telco had initially announced the launch of the beta trial of its 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi in October. Jio is offering 5G through a Standalone network architecture.

Last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm announced 5G contracts with Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia. The deal with Ericsson marked the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for Radio Access Network deployment in the country.

Ericsson said that its energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in Jio’s 5G network.

Meanwhile, Nokia said that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network equipment from its AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal.

Reliance Jio had previously secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum.