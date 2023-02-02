Ericsson, Mugler ink private 5G network partnership in Germany

Ericsson noted that the new private networks will be powered by the Ericsson Private 5G solution

Swedish vendor Ericsson has signed a partnership with European network provider and system integrator Mugler for private 5G industrial networks in Germany.

The two companies had previously carried out a collaboration in the field of private campus networks.

In a release, Ericsson noted that the new private networks will be powered by its private 5G solution, which uses a single-server 5G dedicated network based on a dual-mode core and can support both LTE and 5G Standalone simultaneously.

The solution will enable the implementation of 5G private networks by German firms across a wide range of sectors, the partners said, including manufacturing, energy utilities, offshore and processing industries, ports, airports and healthcare. Ericsson said that its private 5G solution keeps data on-premise, is designed to fit a range of deployment sizes and enables businesses to manage their networks and integrate with IT/OT systems via an open API.

According to Ericsson, potential use cases include digital twins to optimize operations such as tracking assets; real-time automation; more efficient quality inspections via augmented reality; and smart surveillance drones to increase worker safety, particularly in potentially hazardous environments such as ports and mines.

“This important partnership with Ericsson will expand the ecosystem for the entire life cycle of private campus networks. This solution perfectly complements business needs, making it possible to provide end customers with a broad portfolio of product solutions and services as an end-to-end complete package. The partner approach with Ericsson allows solutions to be offered quickly and extremely flexibly: as a self-administered campus network or as a managed service,” said Markus Dod, Mugler’s director of local networks department.

Burkhard Zimmermann, account director for KAM service providers at Ericsson, said: ”Private 5G can be easily integrated into existing company networks, with sensitive data able to be transmitted confidently and securely within the company centrally or between different locations. This meets important industry requirements for the integration of business-critical applications into private campus networks, such as privacy, high data rates, low latencies, maximum reliability and availability as well as flexible expandability. These network capabilities have the potential to digitally transform society by radically overhauling numerous sectors, including industry, healthcare, retail, smart cities, railways, transportation, ports, and energy sectors.”