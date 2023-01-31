Canadian telco Bell invests in Cohere Technologies

Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio Access Networks

U.S. network software firm Cohere Technologies announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, which is the corporate venture capital arm of Canadian telco Bell.

Cohere Technologies has developed what it calls “Universal Spectrum Multiplier” (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), and its xApp for O-RAN can plug into a Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). Cohere Technologies noted that the purpose of the investment is to conduct network trials of its USM software for O-RAN on Bell’s 5G network and to evaluate Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) for 6G.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bell Ventures as an investor and look forward to our technical collaboration. This investment aligns our interests and allows us to scale faster toward commercializing our support for 4G and 5G with our Universal Spectrum Multiplier,” said Ray Dolan, chairman and CEO at Cohere Technologies. “Bell’s interest, collaboration and support is also intended to accelerate OTFS as a candidate for 6G that has unique benefits to the global defense industry as well as satellite connectivity.”

The company also highlighted that USM software can be integrated by network equipment suppliers in the RAN or as an xApp in the telco cloud.

“Bell is delighted to collaborate with Cohere Technologies to further differentiate Bell’s world-class networks and to accelerate the maturity of the O-RAN ecosystem and support the global development of more O-RAN standards,” said Mark McDonald, VP of wireless access at Bell. “Such advancement in the industry will drive innovation in future wireless networks, which is a clear illustration of Bell Ventures’ mission.”

In February 2022, the firm had raised a Series D investment round of $46 million to finalize the commercialization of its USM O-RAN software and scale international operations.

Cohere Technologies had previously claimed its products had the ability to double spectrum efficiency for 4G and 5G.

The company has conducted trials and demonstrations with Vodafone Group and Telstra.

In June 2022, Bell confirmed it was starting to roll out its “next evolution of 5G,” which it is branding as 5G+ and refers to the 3.5GHz wireless spectrum that the operator secured in 2021 for $2.07 billion.

Bell aimed to cover to approximately 40% of the Canadian population with the new service by the end of last year.

Bell announced the launch of its commercial 5G service in the country in June 2020. The carrier’s 5G service was initially available in Montréal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

In 2020, Bell Canada selected Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology to support its nationwide 5G mobile and fixed wireless access deployment. The carrier also used equipment from Finnish vendor Nokia in its 5G deployment.