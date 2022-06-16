Bell announces the ‘next evolution’ of its 5G network

Bell aims to cover to approximately 40% of the Canadian population with the new 5G+ service by the end of 2022

Canadian operator Bell will begin rolling out its “next evolution of 5G,” which it is branding as 5G+ and refers to the 3500 MHz wireless spectrum that the operator secured last year for $2.07 billion.

When Bell purchased the spectrum, the operator’s Chief Technology Officer Stephen Howe commented: “With our strong 3500 MHz spectrum position, we’re ready to take the country’s top-ranked 5G service even further, leveraging the full capabilities of the technology to help bridge the digital divide with enhanced broadband access for more rural and remote communities.”

Now, Bell claims that 5G+ is “optimized for demanding apps and services” making it “the fastest mobile technology yet in Canada.”

“From gaming to streaming, to video conferencing, everything is expected to be faster and more responsive with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3Gbps in select areas,” the company said.

“Last year, we set out to expand our 5G footprint as part of our objective to connect more people in communities large and small across the country, and now cover over 75% of the Canadian population with Bell 5G. With 5G+, we’ll offer customers a faster experience when consuming their daily content with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second. And, as new applications are developed, Bell 5G+ is future-ready for what comes next,” stated Blaik Kirby, group president, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell.

5G+ access will kick off in Toronto for customers with compatible devices, and by the end of 2022, Bell aims to cover to approximately 40% of the Canadian population with the new service. The operator first launched 5G services in 2020.