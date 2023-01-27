This partnership will enable Echelon Edge to be a provider of private LTE and 5G services under the BSNL spectrum allocated for private networks

India’s state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has inked a partnership with compatriot IT company firm Echelon Edge to deploy private 5G network for enterprise customers, local newspaper The Economic Times reported.

This partnership will enable Echelon Edge to be a provider of private LTE and 5G services under the BSNL spectrum allocated for private networks, according to the report.

Echelon Edge said that it has customers in various verticals including aviation, mines, refineries and government.

Gaurav Gandhi, founder and CEO of Echelon Edge, said: “The partnership will bolster the company’s efforts to be a trustworthy and reliable provider of captive networks with 5G coming into play.”

“We will be able to provide a high-quality network ensuring full automation of the operations and assuring network security that protects the businesses’ data. The partnership with BSNL will help us to provide seamless connectivity and 5G solutions to our customers in several sectors and domains,” the executive added.

Echelon Edge said it aims to deploy private 5G in mines, refineries, airports and office buildings, according to Gandhi.

Earlier this month, BSNL signed a partnership with system integrator Amantya Technologies for the deployment of 5G private networks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amantya will set up and maintain private networks for its customers in partnership with BSNL.

BSNL could launch 5G services by March 2024, Indian press reported, citing the country’s Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw confirmed that the state-owned operator will start to deploy 4G services in India this year. The minister also clarified that initially, BSNL’s 5G network will be based on the NonStandalone (NSA) architecture.

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently initiated a process to identify 5G spectrum bands to be allocated to companies for the deployment of private networks.

Once the DoT identifies the most suitable frequencies for private networks, it will ask the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to give pricing for the allocation of those bands, according to the report.

Although Trai had already identified some spectrum bands that could be reserved for private networks, the DoT wants to explore more bands that would have a lower commercial potential, according to the report.

In its recommendations for the 5G auction, Trai had suggested that at least 40 megahertz could be reserved in the 3700-3800MHz and 4800-4990 MHz bands for e private networks. The regulator also considered the possibility that at least 400 MHz could be earmarked in the 28.5-29.5 GHz band for private networks and satellite earth stations.

According to the initial guidelines on private networks released by DoT, companies seeking to deploy their own private networks can lease spectrum from telecom operators or get it directly from DoT. Enterprises can also ask telecom operators to roll out their private networks.

The Indian government has not given any deadline for direct spectrum allocation for 5G private networks. According to industry sources, the overall process could take one to two years.

Over 20 Indian companies have applied to secure 5G spectrum to set private networks in the country, according to recent press reports. Some of the interested firms include Infosys, Capgemini, GMR, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Communications, Tata Power and Tejas Networks.

The companies’ applications were submitted in response to a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) meant to help figure out the level of market demand for spectrum to set up private networks. After assessing the demand, the Indian government will decide whether or not spectrum for such private networks should be assigned, and at what price.