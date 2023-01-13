Tech Mahindra, Microsoft ink agreement to boost 5G cooperation

Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India, said that the collaboration will help customers build green and secured networks

Indian company Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernization for telecom operators globally.

In a release, Microsoft India noted that 5G core network transformation will help telecom operators to develop 5G core use cases and meet their customers’ growing technological requirements in fields such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), IoT and edge computing.

As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide its expertise, comprehensive solutions and managed services offerings like “Network Cloudification as a Service” and AIOps to telecom operators for their 5G Core networks.

AIOps will help operators combine big data and machine learning to automate network operations processes, including event correlation and anomaly detection, predicting fault and performance issues, thereby enabling self-serving network operations.

CP Gurnani, managing director and CEO at Tech Mahindra, said, “Today, it is critical to leverage next-gen technologies to build relevant and resilient services and solutions for customers across the globe. At Tech Mahindra, we are well-positioned to help telecom operators realize the full potential of their networks and provide innovative and agile services to their customers while also helping them meet their ESG commitments. Our collaboration with Microsoft will further strengthen our service portfolio by combining our deep expertise across the telecom industry with Microsoft Cloud. Further to this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will work together to help telecom operators simplify and transform their operations in order to build green and secure networks by leveraging the power of cloud technologies.”

Meanwhile, Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India, said that the collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will help customers build green and secured networks with seamless experiences across the Microsoft cloud and the operator’s network.

Under the terms of the deal, Tech Mahindra will leverage the Microsoft cloud for its sustainability solution, iSustain, to measure and monitor KPIs across all three aspects of ESG. The company highlighted that iSustain will help operators address the challenge of measuring and reducing carbon emissions from the networks while meeting demands of the energy intense digital technologies such as AR, VR and IoT. In addition, Tech Mahindra said it will further enhance the security posture of the operator’s network and operations powered by SenTindra, a cloud-based virtual security operations center developed on Microsoft Sentinel. SenTindra platform offers over 300 scenarios and workflows to support telecom operators’ cloud visibility, monitoring and orchestration requirements.