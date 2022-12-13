YOU ARE AT:Software-defined networks (SDN)Well, technically... network intelligence lives in the software: AT&T's Amy Zwarico (Ep....
Well, technically… network intelligence lives in the software: AT&T’s Amy Zwarico (Ep. 86)

AT&T’s Director of Cybersecurity Amy Zwarico is excited about the telco trend of move to more software-defined networks because it’s increases mobility and allows them to more quickly implement new security controls. However, as more elements of our networks are implemented in software, the security of that software is becoming a major concern and focus for operators.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

