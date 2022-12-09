Indian state-run telco BSNL asks for more spectrum for 5G: Report

The Indian government has already set aside 5G frequencies for BSNL

Indian state-run operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has asked the government for more spectrum for the future deployment of 5G technology, Indian press reported.

According to the reports, the Indian government has already set aside 5G frequencies for the operator. However, India’s Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan confirmed that BSNL is seeking more 5G airwaves than what has been already reserved for it. The minister said that BSNL also wants airwaves in the 700 MHz band.

Currently, local carrier Reliance Jio is the only telco that owns spectrum in the 700 MHz as it had secured 10 megahertz of Pan-India spectrum in the 700 MHz band in the 5G spectrum auction.

According to local reports, the government has already reserved over 10 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 600 MHz band, 40 megahertz in the 3300 MHz band and 400 megahertz in the 26 GHz band for the state-run telco. However, BSNL doesn’t feel it is sufficient for the 5G rollout and hence, has asked for more airwaves. This reserved spectrum for BSNL is supposed to be used by the telco for the provision of nationwide 5G services in India.

Chauhan said that BSNL has requested for 10 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz band, as well as 30 MHz of additional spectrum in the 3.3GHz band and 400 megahertz in the 26 GHz band.

The reports also noted that the government has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer equipment to BSNL to carry out 5G testing so that the telco can start 5G trials.

BSNL could be in a position to launch 5G services by August of next year, according to the country’s Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw also said that initially, BSNL’s 5G network will be based on the NonStandalone (NSA) architecture.

BSNL is in process to launch its 4G network nationwide thanks to a financial boost by the government. The telco aims to deploy 125,000 4G sites nationwide within the next 18 months.

Indian telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel have recently started to gradually deploy 5G across India.

Reliance Jio Infocomm already launched the beta trial of its 5G services in parts of Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is already offering 5G services in 12 cities across India, according to local press reports. In October, Bharti Airtel launched 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The telco’s 5G offering is also currently available in parts of Gurugram, Panipat, Guwahati and Patna.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is currently in talks with several venders for the supply of 5G gear. The telco is also seeking to obtain financial resources for the launch of its 5G network.