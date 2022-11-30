Qualcomm, Baicells expand 5G private network collab

In 2019, Qualcomm invested $14.55 million in Baicells

LTE and 5G hardware company Baicells and chipmaker Qualcomm are taking private 5G global with the expansion of their previously cemented collaboration. The pair said that the combination of their “broad portfolio of technologies, markets and other resources” will support 5G Industry 4.0 applications like industrial Internet, smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The strategic partnership Baicells has developed with Qualcomm marks an important milestone for the company,” commented Sun Lixin, Chairman & CEO of Baicells. “[T]ogether with Qualcomm, we will help to facilitate the deployment of 5G globally. We look forward to continuing to develop our strategic relationship in the future.”

Baicells is a self-proclaimed “champion” of open technologies, and therefore, has worked hard to establish a strong ecosystem of 5G partners that use its solutions to develop applications for various market segments.

In 2019, Qualcomm invested $14.55 million in Baicells, the majority of which was aimed at the development of 5G technologies. “5G is not only for Tier 1 operators and Qualcomm Ventures is proud to invest in Baicells, a startup company that is dedicated to fixed wireless access solutions and service platforms, for its future 5G leadership,” James Shen, VP of Ventures, Qualcomm Technologies said at the time.

And just last month, the hardware company announced the availability of the Aurora243, a 5G small cell developed on the Qualcomm 5G SoC. According to Baicells, the small cell supports 100 MHz channels with 64 concurrent users, allowing it reach downlink speeds of up to 750 Mbps and uplink speeds of 250 Mbps.

Of the latest news, Qualcomm’s Senior Director of Product Management Gerardo Giaretta said: “We are pleased to enhance our collaboration with Baicells, who is already a part of our 5G Private Network Partner Ecosystem Program, to power the digital transformation of key industries such as warehousing, logistics, factories, and retail. By leveraging our RAN automation and management offering, we are well-positioned to enable the device ecosystem and drive 5G global growth.”

The signed agreement, claimed the companies, will allow for “more diversified and deeper cooperations” in the 5G private network market and areas of “social development.”