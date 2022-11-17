From global organizations to governments and families alike, the world depends on

Wi-Fi®. In 2022, more than 18 billion Wi-Fi devices are in use, with 4.4 billion expected to ship this year alone. Increased adoption has resulted in increased expectations, and consumers want a seamless user experience where all their devices work well together. Developing products that meet those crucial needs can be a herculean effort, especially with a plethora of options available on the market. How can manufacturers ensure that their device stands out amongst the crowd?

Consumers want the Wi-Fi devices they purchase will work well together, and obtaining product certification is a step in building that trust between user and manufacturer.

Wi-Fi Alliance® developed Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™, an internationally recognized seal of approval for products indicating that they have met industry-agreed standards for interoperability, security, and a range of application-specific protocols. There are three certification paths to meet a company’s unique certification needs, including QuickTrack – the newest certification path. QuickTrack is a simplified, lower cost option acquiring Wi-Fi CERTIFIED product certification, and is tailored to products based on components that have already completed full Wi-Fi functionality testing in a Qualified Solution.

Why use QuickTrack?

QuickTrack enables Wi-Fi product developers to more quickly introduce quality devices to the market while:

Lowering testing costs

Reducing time needed to complete testing

Avoiding redundant testing of core Wi-Fi components previously tested in a Qualified Solution

Wi-Fi Alliance® streamlines certification through QuickTrack 2

Fig 1: The QuickTrack certification process

Benefits of QuickTrack:

There are multiple ways in which Wi-Fi Alliance member companies can benefit from QuickTrack:

Achieve faster go-to-market time: Developing new products with chipsets and modules that have already met testing standards quickens the certification process

Developing new products with chipsets and modules that have already met testing standards quickens the certification process Streamlined testing: Avoids redundancy and unnecessary spending

Avoids redundancy and unnecessary spending Cultivate a reputation for lifetime quality: Products maintain Wi-Fi CERTIFIED assurances, including backward compatibility and device interoperability, throughout the product life cycle

By utilizing QuickTrack, manufacturers can more quickly obtain the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo, getting their certified products on the shelves faster and differentiating them from other devices by maintaining quality standards for security and interoperability. Consumers can trust those products provide a good user experience, in turn, empowering their purchasing decisions and building brand loyalty. Learn more about Wi-Fi CERTIFIED and QuickTrack.