YOU ARE AT:6GJapan’s B5GPC and Northeastern University sign 6G MoU
SK Telecom

Japan’s B5GPC and Northeastern University sign 6G MoU

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
6G5GArchitecture

Through this agreement, both entities will carry out collaborative research activities regarding future 6G technologies

The Institute of Wireless Internet of Things (WIOT) at Northeastern University and the Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5PC) of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the global efforts toward the implementation of “beyond 5G” and future 6G technologies.

Northeastern University will be the first North American academic partner joining the B5PC’s international committee. The MoU is expected to foster the following areas of cooperation: Exchange of information and publications, sharing 6G vision and collaborative research and development projects.

“The MoU will also help build a strong partnership with other U.S. and Japan organizations to develop standard compliant B5G features and define a shared 6G vision. Both entities will continue to explore further collaboration opportunities with other countries and organizations,” B5PC said.

In May, Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5GPC) and ATIS’ Next G Alliance have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on 6G wireless networks. Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade, through private-sector-led efforts with the initial focus on as-yet-unstandardized 6G systems.

The Japanese consortium had previously signed a similar 6G cooperation agreement with Europe’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association.

In September, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) of Japan and the University of Oulu in Finland agreed on collaboration in the ICT field, particularly with respect to “beyond 5G” and 6G technologies.

Earlier this month, the government of Japan announced that it is setting up a fund to foster research activities into future 6G communications systems, according to Nikkei Asia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications will earmark JPY 66.2 billion ($450 million) in the second supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 for the initial establishment of this special fund, according to the report.

The 6G fund will be administered by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology. It will aim to provide financial support for 6G research and development for a number of years.

Japanese companies NTT Docomo, NTT, NEC, Fujitsu and Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia had previously announced plans to conduct experimental trials of new mobile communications technologies for the targeted commercial launch of as-yet-unstandardized 6G services by around 2030. Docomo and NTT said they will begin conducting indoor trials within the fiscal year ending in March 2023, while outdoor trials will begin in the following fiscal year.

Previous article
What AI/ML RAN enhancements are included in 5G Rel. 18?
Next article
Skyworks, Sequans combine on “smallest” LTE-M and NB-IoT system-in-package

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats